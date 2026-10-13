Katie Zacharia Appears Nervous During First White House Press Briefing — Before Abruptly Ending It After Just 14 Minutes

Zacharia, announced as the successor to Karoline Leavitt, spent roughly eight of the 14 minutes delivering an opening statement that highlighted Trump's accomplishments and described her role as amplifying his message.

She then called on reporters from Breitbart (in the new-media seat), Fox News and the Daily Mail, working from a list of names she had prepared in advance.

After a limited exchange, she closed the session, telling the room, "I am going to end it because President Trump is heading out to Marine One for our historic trip to Alaska, and we can ask him all of the questions out there."

The briefing had started about 15 minutes late, and several reporters continued shouting questions as she left the podium.