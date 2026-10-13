Katie Zacharia Appears Nervous During First White House Press Briefing — Before Abruptly Ending It After Just 14 Minutes
Oct. 13 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET
Katie Zacharia appeared visibly nervous and ended her first White House press briefing after only 14 minutes on Tuesday, October 13, RadarOnline.com has learned.
She read extensively from prepared remarks that praised President Trump before taking questions from just three reporters and announcing that the administration had asked Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign.
Katie Zacharia's First Briefing Lasts 14 Minutes
Zacharia, announced as the successor to Karoline Leavitt, spent roughly eight of the 14 minutes delivering an opening statement that highlighted Trump's accomplishments and described her role as amplifying his message.
She then called on reporters from Breitbart (in the new-media seat), Fox News and the Daily Mail, working from a list of names she had prepared in advance.
After a limited exchange, she closed the session, telling the room, "I am going to end it because President Trump is heading out to Marine One for our historic trip to Alaska, and we can ask him all of the questions out there."
The briefing had started about 15 minutes late, and several reporters continued shouting questions as she left the podium.
Katie Zacharia Fumbles Over Personal Question
When asked how she would manage the demands of the job while raising four children, Zacharia said the idea of missing evenings with her kids was "completely unacceptable."
The 41-year-old then stumbled over her words: "So my president, excuse me, my husband... That's a – that's a good one." The remark drew laughter from the room.
She recovered by calling Trump "the most family-friendly president we've ever had" and noting that he had hired her knowing she had four children and that the position would be demanding.
Separately, when Fox News' Peter Doocy asked whether the United States had stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine, Zacharia replied that she would "have to get back to you on that."
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Resignation
Responding to a question from the Daily Mail, Zacharia stated that the White House had requested Guilfoyle's resignation following a series of reports alleging misconduct.
"We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well," she said.
Guilfoyle, who was once engaged to Donald Trump Jr. and has served as ambassador since 2025, has faced allegations that she sought personal financial assistance from a donor and accepted improper benefits.
Follow-up questions about whether Trump had spoken directly with Guilfoyle went unanswered as the briefing ended.
Katie Zacharia Has Now Officially Taken Over For Leavitt
Zacharia is a former conservative commentator who previously served as a communications adviser to Trump Media & Technology Group and briefly as a spokeswoman at the Department of Homeland Security.
Leavitt left the post in August, citing the demands of the job and her desire to spend more time with her children.