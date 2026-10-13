Kimberly Guilfoyle Resigns as U.S. Ambassador to Greece After White House Demands She Step Down Amid Misconduct Allegations

The White House announced on Tuesday morning they were asking her to resign from her post.

New White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, in her first ever press briefing, said, "We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her luck."

After all, Trump admitted previously he was unhappy with Guilfoyle amid the political fallout. "It's too bad," he told reporters on October 9. At the time, Trump claimed he wasn't completely filled in on the details.

However, behind the scenes, Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were reportedly "extremely p-----" about the situation.