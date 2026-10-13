Kimberly Guilfoyle Resigns as U.S. Ambassador to Greece After White House Demands She Step Down Amid Misconduct Allegations
Oct. 13 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle officially quit her post as U.S. Ambassador to Greece after pressure from the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-wife of Gavin Newsom was ensnared in political controversy after allegedly asking for money in return for political favors. Her alleged actions, which her lawyers denied, elicited anger from President Donald Trump, and his administration asked for her resignation on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Resigns
Guilfoyle announced the news on X, writing, "My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering. I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again.
“While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end."
White House Pushes Guilfoyle Out
The White House announced on Tuesday morning they were asking her to resign from her post.
New White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, in her first ever press briefing, said, "We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her luck."
After all, Trump admitted previously he was unhappy with Guilfoyle amid the political fallout. "It's too bad," he told reporters on October 9. At the time, Trump claimed he wasn't completely filled in on the details.
However, behind the scenes, Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were reportedly "extremely p-----" about the situation.
Businessman Backs Claims
Guilfoyle was accused of requesting funds from businessman Eric Deters in exchange for political favors. "You know, I can deliver the world to you. Which you deserve. I’m going to make you a lot of f---ing money," she was heard saying in leaked audio.
Deters himself backed up the allegations. “No question it was a quid pro quo,” Deters told CNN’s Jake Tapper last week.
He further emphasized he no longer backed Trump, despite his prior donations to the president's campaign. "I cannot stand President Trump personally. I cannot stand Kimberly Guilfoyle. Kimberly Guilfoyle is a wicked, evil person. She thought I was gonna be a sucker, and I'm not a sucker," he said.
Deters claimed his professional relationship with Guilfoyle was not motivated by a desire to exchange funds for favors. Instead, he was seeking help with the extradition of a doctor from Pakistan in order to bring a malpractice case against him.
Guilfoyle Denies Allegations
Guilfoyle was accused of asking for $100,000 to pay off an American Express credit card account. "It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express," she allegedly wrote in a leaked text. "Please."
Her attorney insisted Guilfoyle played by the rules, reporting her expenditures correctly. The lawyer said, “Ambassador Guilfoyle has served, and will continue to serve, with integrity, honor and distinction. We are evaluating all available legal remedies to collect this debt and any other potential causes of action."
“I also want to address the recent allegations against me,” she said.
“These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity. I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service.”