Who Is Kimberly Guilfoyle? Meet Donald Trump Jr's Ex Who Allegedly Asked Donor to Pay Her Credit Card Bill

The report, published in October 2026, said Guilfoyle sent encrypted Signal messages to Kentucky donor and former congressional candidate Eric Deters on July 3, 2025.

The messages allegedly included: "Honey, please I need you to get this done for me today" and "It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express."

Guilfoyle's legal representation disputed the messages’ accuracy, the report said, but did not provide specifics. The allegations have not been independently established.