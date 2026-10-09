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Who Is Kimberly Guilfoyle? Meet Donald Trump Jr's Ex Who Allegedly Asked Donor to Pay Her Credit Card Bill

Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle is back under the spotlight over shocking allegations.

Oct. 9 2026, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

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US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly asked a Republican donor to wire $100,000 to her American Express account shortly before her Senate confirmation.

RadarOnline.com digs deeper into what happened.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegedly Asked Donor to Pay Her Credit Card Bill

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The report, published in October 2026, said Guilfoyle sent encrypted Signal messages to Kentucky donor and former congressional candidate Eric Deters on July 3, 2025.

The messages allegedly included: "Honey, please I need you to get this done for me today" and "It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express."

Guilfoyle's legal representation disputed the messages’ accuracy, the report said, but did not provide specifics. The allegations have not been independently established.

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Image of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle faces disputed allegations that she asked a donor for $100,000.

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Donor Responds That He Declined the Request

Deters told the publication he didn't make the payment, citing concern that it could put his marriage at risk. He also alleged Guilfoyle had offered him access to senior administration officials in exchange for support, saying she promised to be his "Trump ride or die, forever and ever."

The report said Deters had previously offered to give the administration up to $1million if officials helped with tax-related issues.

It also reported Guilfoyle advocated for him with the Justice Department and shared messages she had sent to the Internal Revenue Service about his situation.

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Image Of Secretary of State Marco Rubio
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio flatly refused to comment on media reports alleging misconduct against Guilfoyle.

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The allegations raise questions about the boundaries between political fundraising, personal financial requests, and access to government officials. No findings of wrongdoing have been announced in the information provided.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to comment on the allegations while on a diplomatic trip, according to the report.

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US Embassy Defends Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Record

A U.S. Embassy official defended Guilfoyle’s service, saying her career in and out of public office was guided by “deep and abiding values.” The official said she has been vetted by the bipartisan Senate Foreign Relations Committee and confirmed by the Senate, adding that she remained committed to representing the American people with dedication and integrity.

President Trump appointed Guilfoyle as ambassador to Greece. The Senate confirmed her on September 18, 2025.

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Image of Kimberly Guilfoyle at US Embassy
Source: MEGA

The U.S. Embassy in Greece and the State Department have defended Ambassador Guilfoyle.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle's Work, Political Career and Past Relationships

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Previously, Guilfoyle worked as a California prosecutor and TV host for Fox News. She married Gavin Newsom, then San Francisco’s mayor and later California's governor, in 2001.

They were married until 2006. She began dating Donald Trump Jr. in 2018, and the couple became engaged in 2020. Their engagement ended in 2024.

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Image of Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle
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Guilfoyle officially sworn in as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece on September 29, 2025

The reported messages date from the days before Guilfoyle’s confirmation hearing, placing the alleged request during a period of heightened scrutiny of her appointment.

The report prompted criticism on social media, though online reactions don't establish whether the messages are authentic or whether any rules were violated.

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