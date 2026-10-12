Trump 'Looking to Replace' Kimberly Guilfoyle as Ambassador to Greece Amid Fallout From Scandal

An administration source said senior officials are angry and "looking to replace her."

A third person close to Trump indicated it was nearly inconceivable she would keep the post.

It was first reported Monday that Trump and Rubio are considering dismissing Guilfoyle after reports of improper and possibly illegal conduct.

A senior U.S. official told the Associated Press the two are "extremely p----d off" and could decide her fate this week.

A White House spokesperson told the Post they could not confirm that Trump was considering removing her.