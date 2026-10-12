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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump 'Looking to Replace' Kimberly Guilfoyle as Ambassador to Greece Amid Fallout From Scandal

Picture of Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump is 'looking to replace' U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 6:52 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump is "looking to replace" U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to a source, as he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio weigh firing her amid a series of reports alleging misconduct, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source close to the White House claimed Guilfoyle is "on very thin ice" while Trump deliberates her future.

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Guilfoyle's Job is 'in Jeopardy'

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Picture of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle might be replaced soon following the scandal.

An administration source said senior officials are angry and "looking to replace her."

A third person close to Trump indicated it was nearly inconceivable she would keep the post.

It was first reported Monday that Trump and Rubio are considering dismissing Guilfoyle after reports of improper and possibly illegal conduct.

A senior U.S. official told the Associated Press the two are "extremely p----d off" and could decide her fate this week.

A White House spokesperson told the Post they could not confirm that Trump was considering removing her.

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Guilfoyle's Misconduct Allegations

Picture of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle has a laundry list of misconduct allegations.

The scrutiny around Guilfoyle stems from Wall Street Journal reporting.

Guilfoyle allegedly asked a Trump donor, Eric Deters, to pay a $100,000 American Express bill in the days before her July 2025 Senate confirmation hearing, offering access to administration officials in return.

She reportedly wrote: "It won't show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express."

In the same report, Guilfoyle boasted about Greek businessmen paying for her travel and, while seeking entry to an event, told a contact: "I'm going to make you a lot of f------ money."

Separate accounts have described staff mistreatment and a "tyrannical" atmosphere at the embassy in Athens, prompting a State Department inspector general review.

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Guilfoyle Maintains Innocence Through the Scrutiny

Picture of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle has denied the allegations.

Guilfoyle's attorneys have rejected the allegations.

They said the $100,000 request related to unpaid speaking engagements and consulting work that predated her nomination and that she complied with federal gift and reporting requirements.

They have also said reports about her travel were misleading.

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Guilfoyle's Political Past

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Picture of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle has been a Trump ally for years.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality and longtime Trump ally, was confirmed as ambassador to Greece in 2025.

Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. dated for several years, confirmed their engagement in 2022, and split in 2024 before she was nominated as ambassador.

House Democrats have separately sought records related to the donor allegations.

The White House and State Department have not publicly detailed a timeline for any decision on her status.

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