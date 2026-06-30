Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Used Rupert Murdoch to Size Up 2028 Presidential Candidate Frontrunners JD Vance and Marco Rubio'

Split photos of Donald Trump, J.D Vance, Rupert Murdoch and Marco Rubio
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump already has the 2028 election on his mind, according to a new book.

June 30 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump is said to have sized up Rupert Murdoch over the relative strengths of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as possible Republican standard-bearers for 2028, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The claim appears in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a new 464-page book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Tests Successors

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump weighed the political strengths of Vance and Rubio, according to a new book.

Drawing on extensive anonymous interviews and reporting, the authors portray 80-year-old President Trump as driven by grievances, instinct and an ambition to reshape government, cultural institutions and public debate.

They write those mentioned in the book were contacted during the reporting process and given opportunities to provide their perspectives.

The book describes Trump as the "most powerful president of our lifetimes" – and a leader operating on "grievances and instincts" who was once found decorating the White House with the help of a tube of super glue.

According to the book, Trump also regularly asked allies whether they preferred the 41-year-old Vance or Rubio, 55 – both widely viewed as potential successors to his political movement and possible frontrunner candidates for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.

Article continues below advertisement

Rupert Murdoch Put On Spot Over GOP Future

Photo of Rupert Murdoch
Source: MEGA

Trump is believed to have consulted Murdoch during a White House dinner.

Haberman and Swan write the questioning was extended to 95-year-old media tycoon Murdoch during what they describe as a friendly dinner at the White House in October.

The meeting came despite Trump's defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal after it reported he had sent a lewd birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein decades earlier.

The authors of Regime Change noted at an amicable dinner at the White House, Trump asked Murdoch whether he liked Vance or Rubio better.

The exchange was apparently particularly awkward because both Vance and Rubio were seated at the table when the president raised the question, the book says.

Murdoch responded cautiously before revealing where his enthusiasm lay, according to the authors.

He allegedly said, "I think JD has the potential to be great," while discussing Vance. Trump reportedly then pressed him further, apparently asking Murdoch: "And what do you think of Marco?"

According to the book, Murdoch's answer was more emphatic – and he's alleged to have replied: "Marco is brilliant."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of J.D Vance
Source: MEGA

Murdoch previously discouraged Trump from selecting Vance as a running mate.

Sources told us Murdoch is previously said to have attempted to persuade Trump against selecting Vance as his 2024 running mate, making his assessment during the White House dinner particularly notable.

The book presents the alleged exchange as another example of Trump's habit of informally testing the views of influential figures around him while weighing the standing of key allies.

An insider noted: "Such conversations reflect Trump's continuing focus on loyalty, succession and the future direction of the political movement he leads, even as he remained at the center of his administration's agenda.

"Such private discussions offer insight into how Trump measured the influence, appeal and future prospects of the figures closest to him, while quietly gauging elite opinion about who might eventually inherit the Republican mantle after his presidency."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Lily Phillips

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Phillips' Stalker Terror — Rage-Bait X-Rated Star Targeted at Home By Fan In His 40s As She's Hit With Lewd Offers on the Streets Every Day

Photo of Princess Diana and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Princess Diana Graveside Prayers Revealed As Fans Mourn Tragic Royal's 65th Birthday

Power Players Revealed

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Rupert Murdoch
Source: MEGA

Murdoch built an influential global media empire.

The Regime Change book portrays the dinner with Murdoch as one of several revealing moments illustrating the president's instinct for political testing.

Murdoch is seen as a political power-player as he's renowned for building one of the world's most influential media empires, spanning newspapers, television, and digital outlets across the world.

A White House source said: "Through decades of shaping political debate and public opinion, he has become a key tastemaker whose views are closely watched by politicians seeking influence, credibility and electoral success."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.