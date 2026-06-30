EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Used Rupert Murdoch to Size Up 2028 Presidential Candidate Frontrunners JD Vance and Marco Rubio'

Haberman and Swan write the questioning was extended to 95-year-old media tycoon Murdoch during what they describe as a friendly dinner at the White House in October.

The meeting came despite Trump's defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal after it reported he had sent a lewd birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein decades earlier.

The authors of Regime Change noted at an amicable dinner at the White House, Trump asked Murdoch whether he liked Vance or Rubio better.

The exchange was apparently particularly awkward because both Vance and Rubio were seated at the table when the president raised the question, the book says.

Murdoch responded cautiously before revealing where his enthusiasm lay, according to the authors.

He allegedly said, "I think JD has the potential to be great," while discussing Vance. Trump reportedly then pressed him further, apparently asking Murdoch: "And what do you think of Marco?"

According to the book, Murdoch's answer was more emphatic – and he's alleged to have replied: "Marco is brilliant."