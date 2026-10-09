Trump Defends Controversial Remarks on Iran 'Taking Out' California Cities: 'All I Was Doing Was Making a Comparison'

On Thursday, October 8, Trump wrote on Truth Social that "the Fake and Artificial News" was claiming he had invited an enemy to bomb the two cities .

President Trump said that he was comparing a temporary rise in gasoline prices with an Iranian attack on San Diego or Los Angeles , and that he was not inviting an enemy to bomb either city, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"What I was talking about was that a temporary increase in the price of Gasoline is a small price to pay for Iran not having a Nuclear Weapon and, if you want to see a big price, can you imagine what it would be like if they bombed San Diego and/or Los Angeles?" he wrote.

"All I was doing was making a comparison between paying a little more, for a short time, for Gasoline, versus the bombing of our Major Cities."

He said he loves both cities and called the outlets covering the remarks degenerates.