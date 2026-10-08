Jesse Watters Compares Voting for Ken Paxton to Listening to Michael Jackson: 'You Have to Compartmentalize'

Watters said President Trump's new message is to vote for the nominee anyway.

"I don't like Vivek Ramaswamy either. Ken Paxton, the guy sucks. But you've gotta vote for him," Watters said, paraphrasing the president. "Because you have to compartmentalize."

He said people do this all the time.

"Michael Jackson's peccadilloes. I ignore them because I love his music."