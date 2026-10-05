Donald Trump Claims Voting in the United States Is 'Corrupt' in Wild Rant Ahead of 2026 Midterms

On Monday, October 5, Trump wrote that 125 million people had voted in Brazil that day in the first round of a presidential election and that the results came out shortly after the polls closed.

"In Detroit, Philadelphia, California, and numerous other U.S. Cities and States, the results, with much smaller numbers, will often take weeks to Rig, I mean, calculate," he claimed on Truth Social.

"Voting in America is CORRUPT!!!"

The first version of the post mistakenly named India instead of Brazil, and the Truth Social post was later changed to Brazil.