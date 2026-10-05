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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Claims Voting in the United States Is 'Corrupt' in Wild Rant Ahead of 2026 Midterms

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Source: MEGA

Trump used Brazil's election to call out voting in USA.

Oct. 5 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump said voting in the United States is corrupt, as he pointed to Brazil's same-day presidential election results as apparent proof, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The post came just two days after the president told Republicans to vote by mail, a method he has called inherently corrupt and has used himself.

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Trump Calls Voting in America 'Corrupt'

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Source: MEGA

Trump continues to call out voting in America.

On Monday, October 5, Trump wrote that 125 million people had voted in Brazil that day in the first round of a presidential election and that the results came out shortly after the polls closed.

"In Detroit, Philadelphia, California, and numerous other U.S. Cities and States, the results, with much smaller numbers, will often take weeks to Rig, I mean, calculate," he claimed on Truth Social.

"Voting in America is CORRUPT!!!"

The first version of the post mistakenly named India instead of Brazil, and the Truth Social post was later changed to Brazil.

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Source: X: TrumpDailyPosts

Trump used Brazil's election to continue his own election rhetoric.

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Trump Points to Brazil's Presidential Election

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Source: MEGA

Flavio Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are heading to a runoff in Brazil.

Brazil voted Sunday, October 4, in the first round of its presidential election.

Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro and a Trump ally, led with about 47 percent of the vote. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had about 45 percent, and since neither cleared 50 percent. The race goes to a runoff on October 25.

Brazil uses a national system of electronic voting machines that tally and transmit results when the polls close, which explains why a country of that size can post a first count on the same night.

The United States does not use that same system. Counties run the count under state law, and states that rely on mail ballots often accept and verify them for days after Election Day.

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Trump Has Embraced Mail-Voting For Republicans

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Source: MEGA

Trump has told Republicans to vote early and vote by mail.

Over the weekend, Trump posted a video telling Republicans the opposite of what his post implied about mail ballots.

"Vote early. Vote by mail. Or vote in person on Election Day," the 80-year-old said.

Back in July, Trump said mail-in ballots are inherently corrupt; however, the president is a Florida voter, and he mailed his own ballot in a March special election and again in the August primary.

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SCOTUS Went Against Trump On Election Orders

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Source: MEGA

Justice Brett Kavanaugh went against Trump's election orders.

The post comes on the heels of a Supreme Court decision refusing to let the Postal Service enforce parts of a new mail-ballot rule before the midterms.

A federal judge in Boston had blocked requirements for ballot-envelope design and for states to submit voter data to a Postal Service portal. Those rules were tied to an executive order from Trump on election procedures.

The court said the administration was unlikely to succeed and that the equities did not favor a stay. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that state and local officials did not have enough time to put the rule in place.

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