Kash Patel Accused of 'Unlawful Termination' by Ex-FBI Agent in Bombshell New Lawsuit

Friend filed the complaint in federal court in Orlando and named Patel in his official capacity. It brings a single count and asks a judge to set aside the removal, restore Friend's employment subject to lawful eligibility requirements, correct his personnel records, and award back pay, unpaid compensation, and attorney fees.

His lawyer, Anthony Sabatini, said Friend "violated no existing FBI policy" and that Patel labeled protected speech "unprofessional conduct" as a pretext.

The complaint says the firing was meant to warn other agents that they would be punished for speaking, even off duty, about controversies involving Patel or the bureau.