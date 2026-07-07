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EXCLUSIVE: Heartbreaking IVF Horror — Florida Couple Keeps Baby Born From Another Couple's Embryo After Fertility Clinic Mix-Up

Photo of Shea, Tiffany Score and Steven Mills
Source: @tiffscorerealestate/INSTAGRAM

The mix-up has led to a lawsuit.

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July 7 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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A Florida couple caught in an IVF nightmare said they will remain the "forever" parents of a baby girl who isn't biologically theirs after reaching an agreement with the child's genetic parents, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tiffany Score and Steven Mills discovered the daughter they had longed for was the result of a fertility clinic mix-up that allegedly implanted another couple's embryo into Score.

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IVF Mix-Up Revealed

Photo of Shea, Tiffany Score and Steven Mills
Source: @tiffscorerealestate/INSTAGRAM

A Florida couple caught in an IVF nightmare reached a custody agreement.

Despite the shocking discovery, the pair said their love for baby Shea has never changed.

Court documents filed in Orange County reveal Score and Mills reached a private custody agreement with Shea's biological parents, whose identities were confirmed through DNA testing. Under the agreement, the Florida couple will continue raising the 6-month-old as her "permanent custodial parents."

The ordeal began after Scote gave birth to Shea on December 11, 2025. The pair became suspicious when they realized their daughter appeared to be of South Asian ancestry.

DNA testing later confirmed Shea was not genetically related to either of them.

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Lawsuit Over Embryo Error

Photo of Fertility Center of Orlando
Source: FOX 35 Orlando/Youtube

The family filed a lawsuit against the Fertility Center of Orlando.

Score and Mills filed a lawsuit in January against the Fertility Center of Orlando and reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Milton McNichol, claiming the wrong embryo was implanted during an IVF procedure in April 2025.

Despite the legal battle, they said their devotion to Shea only grew stronger.

The two previously said: "Only one thing is as absolutely certain today as it was on the day our daughter was born. We will love and will be this child's parents forever."

Their attorney, Jack Scarola, said both families are committed to building a relationship based on friendship and trust while protecting each other's privacy.

Custody Agreement Reached

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Photo of Shea and Tiffany Score
Source: @tiffscorerealestate/INSTAGRAM

An Orlando judge praised both families for avoiding a bitter legal battle.

Court papers also reveal Score and Mills transferred their remaining embryo to another medical facility, where testing will determine its parentage before they decide what to do next.

The lawsuit alleges newly uncovered information points to laboratory and clinic errors that may have contributed to the embryo mix-up.

The Fertility Center of Orlando said it is cooperating with the investigation but has offered few public details. The clinic, which announced plans to close after the controversy, did not comment on the latest custody agreement.

An Orlando judge praised both families for reaching an agreement while Shea is still very young, helping avoid a potentially bitter custody battle.

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