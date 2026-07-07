EXCLUSIVE: Heartbreaking IVF Horror — Florida Couple Keeps Baby Born From Another Couple's Embryo After Fertility Clinic Mix-Up

Despite the shocking discovery, the pair said their love for baby Shea has never changed.

Court documents filed in Orange County reveal Score and Mills reached a private custody agreement with Shea's biological parents, whose identities were confirmed through DNA testing. Under the agreement, the Florida couple will continue raising the 6-month-old as her "permanent custodial parents."

The ordeal began after Scote gave birth to Shea on December 11, 2025. The pair became suspicious when they realized their daughter appeared to be of South Asian ancestry.

DNA testing later confirmed Shea was not genetically related to either of them.