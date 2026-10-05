Fox News Host Left Baffled By James Talarico's Lead Over Ken Paxton in Senate Race — as Conservative Guest Begs 'Texans Have to Wake Up'

Among 881 likely voters surveyed September 24-28, Talarico led 51 percent to 49 percent, inside the margin of error. The 7-point gap is in the registered-voter sample, up from 3 in July.

Talarico's rating is 8 points positive. Meanwhile, Paxton, the state attorney general, is 18 points underwater, and Republicans are six times more likely to view him unfavorably than Democrats are to view Talarico unfavorably, according to the poll.

20 percent of likely voters who backed Sen. John Cornyn in the March primary now support the Democrat.

No Democrat has won statewide in Texas since 1994.