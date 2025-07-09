Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt Rips Lid Off Painful Divorce, 'Dark Times' — And Secrets of Engagement to Sean Hannity

Earhardt continued: "He was just there for me when I was going through a really hard time. We kept it quiet for a while to make sure that we were going to work out, and we just enjoyed each other’s company – and I fell in love with him."

The couple were engaged on Christmas Day 2024 at their Palm Beach church, a moment Earhardt described as "surreal."

She shared: "The minister had all the Christmas lights on, all of the candles were lit. He was there with his cup of coffee, and he just looked at us and said, 'Have at it.'

"We sat in the first pew for a while and chatted about our relationship and the pain of all we’d gone through, but how wonderful it was that God had redeemed us and given us love again.

"Then he walked up to the altar, went down on one knee, pulled out a ring box, and he proposed to me."