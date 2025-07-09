Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt Rips Lid Off Painful Divorce, 'Dark Times' — And Secrets of Engagement to Sean Hannity
Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt has shared the painful details of her divorce and her low-key engagement to Sean Hannity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Earhardt didn't hold back when opening up about the "hard times" she endured before discovering love again with the Fox News heavyweight.
'Bad Times'
While the morning news host was grieving the loss of her mother, her marriage with ex-husband Will Proctor, with whom she shares daughter Hayden, 9, with, came crumbling down in 2018.
She reflected on that season of life, reportedly saying: "Even in the bad times, I saw God, I knew that He was with me and felt His presence, and it lifted me up and carried me through.
"Nobody walks down the aisle and plans for a divorce. I was a really strong Christian, and I wanted to be married forever to one person. Life didn’t work out that way for me."
As she picked up the pieces, Earhardt was swept off her feet by Hannity.
Dating Rumors
Rumors the co-workers were dating began to swirl in 2019, and chatter alleged Earhardt was remotely filming her Fox & Friends segments from the basement of Hannity's Long Island home during COVID, but the 48-year-old initially denied dating reports.
Earhardt reflected on the early days of her relationship with Hannity and how they bonded over their shared divorce experiences.
The news host said: "I didn’t know Sean had gone through a divorce at first. Nobody did. It was very private. I only found out when we started comparing notes and stories because he knew I had gone through mine."
She also noted how she checked with her boss before taking up Hannity on his first date offer in 2020, adding: "I said, 'I really want your support because I’m crazy about this guy. We are very close because we work together, and I trust him, and I know him so well.'"
'Surreal' Engagement
Earhardt continued: "He was just there for me when I was going through a really hard time. We kept it quiet for a while to make sure that we were going to work out, and we just enjoyed each other’s company – and I fell in love with him."
The couple were engaged on Christmas Day 2024 at their Palm Beach church, a moment Earhardt described as "surreal."
She shared: "The minister had all the Christmas lights on, all of the candles were lit. He was there with his cup of coffee, and he just looked at us and said, 'Have at it.'
"We sat in the first pew for a while and chatted about our relationship and the pain of all we’d gone through, but how wonderful it was that God had redeemed us and given us love again.
"Then he walked up to the altar, went down on one knee, pulled out a ring box, and he proposed to me."
Prenup and Living Separately
The Fox & Friends host further revealed they have yet to set a date but plan on having a small ceremony with just their children, adding: "We’re both such public figures and we’ve both done this before."
Despite being over the moon for each other, Earhardt recognized "divorce happens" and confirmed they will have a prenup.
There's also no rush to move in together. The pair plan on continuing to live separately, with Earhardt in New York City and Hannity states away in Florida.
She explained: "It’s not conventional. We live on opposite ends of the East coast, but when you love someone, you make it work.
"I love my time with Sean in Palm Beach. We always do a family brunch after church on Sunday and then Hayden and I fly back. I love my New York life too."