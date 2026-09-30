Ken Paxton Caught Slamming Trump in Leaked Audio After the Prez Dubbed Him 'Not the Best Looking Guy'

Paxton's campaign called the audio, obtained by The New York Times, "manipulated nonsense" and said its own recent polling shows him ahead. Independent surveys this month have generally shown a tight race, with Democrat James Talarico, a state representative, at or slightly ahead.

The audio comes from a private Washington fundraiser last week attended by about a dozen conservative donors and lobbyists. An attendee who opposes Paxton's Senate bid recorded the remarks and gave the file to the Times.

On the recording, someone asks, "Do you feel like he's a little bit of a drag?" The Times reported that it is not clear from the audio whom the questioner meant.

Paxton answered, "So, to be honest with you, the numbers, when we did that convention, it dropped our numbers. Everybody's numbers dropped. Right now, yeah, not good."