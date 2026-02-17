Stephen Colbert Slams CBS After Network Yanks His Controversial Interview With Texas Representative
Feb. 17 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Stephen Colbert trashed CBS and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr after the network failed to air his scheduled interview with a Democratic candidate on a recent installment of The Late Show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, February 16, Colbert revealed that Representative James Talarico would no longer be "one of his guests" that night because he was told "in no uncertain terms by our network’s lawyers" that he could not appear on the broadcast.
'Let's Talk About This'
"Then, I was told, in some uncertain terms, that not only could I not have him on, I could not mention me not having him on," the late-night talk show host continued. "And because my network clearly does not want us to talk about this … let’s talk about this."
Colbert said that Carr told the network the show had to follow the "equal time" rule. This requires networks to give opposing legally qualified candidates the opportunity for the same amount of air time, but Colbert wasn't buying the explanation.
"Well, FCC you. Let’s call this what it is," he retorted. "Donald Trump's administration wants to silence anyone who says anything bad about Trump on TV because all Trump does is watch TV. He’s like a toddler with too much screen time."
Journalists Push Back Against CBS for Controversial Decision
Bill Carter, a published author and reporter, slammed CBS for "capitulating AGAIN" to the Trump Administration.
"Colbert reveals CBS forced him to cancel Dem candidate James Talerico [sic] even before Trump FCC henchman Carr put new interpretation of equal time (only for TV talk, not conservative radio) into effect," he wrote via X on February 16. "He ran photo despite CBS banning it. Declaration of war?"
Independent journalist Terry Moran chimed in: "Just because CBS kneels to Trump doesn’t mean the rest of us have to. Pass this along on every one of your social media accounts. Make sure it is seen far and wide in our country."
Ron Filipkowski, who serves as the editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, declared CBS was "lost" in his own X post.
'The Interview Donald Trump Didn't Want You To See'
Talarico, who is currently running for U.S. Senate, hit back at the network himself by posting his unaired conversation with Colbert on social media.
"This is the interview Donald Trump didn’t want you to see," he captioned the video. "His FCC refused to air my interview with Stephen Colbert. Trump is worried we’re about to flip Texas."
CBS Responds to Backlash
On Tuesday, February 17, CBS released a statement claiming that The Late Show had not been "prohibited by CBS from broadcasting" the interview with Talarico.
"The show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule for two other candidates, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and presented options for how the equal time for other candidates could be fulfilled," the statement read, per Mediaite. "THE LATE SHOW decided to present the interview through its YouTube channel with on-air promotion on the broadcast rather than potentially providing the equal-time options."