Stephen Colbert Slams CBS After Network Yanks His Controversial Interview With Texas Representative

"Then, I was told, in some uncertain terms, that not only could I not have him on, I could not mention me not having him on," the late-night talk show host continued. "And because my network clearly does not want us to talk about this … let’s talk about this."

Colbert said that Carr told the network the show had to follow the "equal time" rule. This requires networks to give opposing legally qualified candidates the opportunity for the same amount of air time, but Colbert wasn't buying the explanation.

"Well, FCC you. Let’s call this what it is," he retorted. "Donald Trump's administration wants to silence anyone who says anything bad about Trump on TV because all Trump does is watch TV. He’s like a toddler with too much screen time."