Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert Slams CBS After Network Yanks His Controversial Interview With Texas Representative

Stephen Colbert called out CBS on air after they cut an interview segment.
Source: CBS

Stephen Colbert called out CBS on air after they cut an interview segment.

Feb. 17 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Stephen Colbert trashed CBS and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr after the network failed to air his scheduled interview with a Democratic candidate on a recent installment of The Late Show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Monday, February 16, Colbert revealed that Representative James Talarico would no longer be "one of his guests" that night because he was told "in no uncertain terms by our network’s lawyers" that he could not appear on the broadcast.

Article continues below advertisement

'Let's Talk About This'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Stephen Colbert claimed the move was done to 'silence' those who speak negatively about Donald Trump on television.
Source: CBS

Stephen Colbert claimed the move was done to 'silence' those who speak negatively about Donald Trump on television.

"Then, I was told, in some uncertain terms, that not only could I not have him on, I could not mention me not having him on," the late-night talk show host continued. "And because my network clearly does not want us to talk about this … let’s talk about this."

Colbert said that Carr told the network the show had to follow the "equal time" rule. This requires networks to give opposing legally qualified candidates the opportunity for the same amount of air time, but Colbert wasn't buying the explanation.

"Well, FCC you. Let’s call this what it is," he retorted. "Donald Trump's administration wants to silence anyone who says anything bad about Trump on TV because all Trump does is watch TV. He’s like a toddler with too much screen time."

Article continues below advertisement

Journalists Push Back Against CBS for Controversial Decision

Several journalists and politicians criticized CBS for pulling the interview from 'The Late Show.'
Source: MEGA

Several journalists and politicians criticized CBS for pulling the interview from 'The Late Show.'

Bill Carter, a published author and reporter, slammed CBS for "capitulating AGAIN" to the Trump Administration.

"Colbert reveals CBS forced him to cancel Dem candidate James Talerico [sic] even before Trump FCC henchman Carr put new interpretation of equal time (only for TV talk, not conservative radio) into effect," he wrote via X on February 16. "He ran photo despite CBS banning it. Declaration of war?"

Independent journalist Terry Moran chimed in: "Just because CBS kneels to Trump doesn’t mean the rest of us have to. Pass this along on every one of your social media accounts. Make sure it is seen far and wide in our country."

Ron Filipkowski, who serves as the editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, declared CBS was "lost" in his own X post.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Interview Donald Trump Didn't Want You To See'

James Talarico shared the video of his interview with Colbert on social media.
Source: MEGA

Talarico shared the video of his interview with Colbert on social media.

Talarico, who is currently running for U.S. Senate, hit back at the network himself by posting his unaired conversation with Colbert on social media.

"This is the interview Donald Trump didn’t want you to see," he captioned the video. "His FCC refused to air my interview with Stephen Colbert. Trump is worried we’re about to flip Texas."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Donald Trump shared Melania will go down as 'one of the great first ladies.'

Trump Awkwardly Dodges Question About How He Spent Valentine's Day With Wife Melania — Amid Claims Their Marriage is 'Purely Transactional'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and family

Savannah Guthrie's Family Weighs Taking Legal Action After Being 'Dragged Through the Mud' in Missing Nancy Investigation — 'They Are Victims in This Case'

CBS Responds to Backlash

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

CBS claimed 'The Late Show' did not follow new guidance on the 'equal-time rule.'
Source: MEGA

CBS claimed 'The Late Show' did not follow new guidance on the 'equal-time rule.'

On Tuesday, February 17, CBS released a statement claiming that The Late Show had not been "prohibited by CBS from broadcasting" the interview with Talarico.

"The show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule for two other candidates, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and presented options for how the equal time for other candidates could be fulfilled," the statement read, per Mediaite. "THE LATE SHOW decided to present the interview through its YouTube channel with on-air promotion on the broadcast rather than potentially providing the equal-time options."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.