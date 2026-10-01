Donald Trump Rants MAGA 'Will Never Like' Fox News — After Network Allows Key Democrats on as Guests
Oct. 1 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has accused Fox News of giving Democrats too much airtime and said that is why his political movement will never like the network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president's latest remarks have now opened a fresh rift with the cable channel that has long been the television home of his campaigns.
Trump Criticizes Fox News
Trump specifically named Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov.
He argued that they and other Democrats receive more time than Republicans who support him.
'The Opposition Is Enormous'
"Why does Fox News always put Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Jessica Tarlov, and every Democrat on, saying bad things about the Republican Party and, of course, me?" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He continued, "I actually think they get more airtime than Pro Republicans. This is why MAGA, and REAL Patriots, will never like Fox! They repeat a completely negative narrative, on and on it goes, and then we get a quick retort. It's truly amazing that I won all three Elections. The opposition is enormous, but the fight goes on!"
Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries Are Not Fox News Regulars
Neither Schumer nor Jeffries is a regular guest on the network.
Tarlov is a contributor and a rotating co-host of The Five, where she occupies one of the show's rotating liberal seats alongside Harold Ford Jr.
The program's other regular co-hosts, Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters, are conservatives. Tarlov, a former Democratic strategist, joined Fox as a contributor in 2017 and became a co-host of The Five in 2022.
Former Fox Employees Have Joined Trump's Administration
In his second term, Trump has welcomed multiple Fox personalities into his administration.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was a co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend and a network contributor since 2014, when Trump nominated him. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had co-hosted The Bottom Line on Fox Business, and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, still co-hosts Fox & Friends Weekend.
Jeanine Pirro, a longtime Fox host and a former co-host of The Five, is U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, and Tom Homan, Trump's border czar, had been a Fox contributor.
Tammy Bruce, a paid Fox contributor and Fox Nation host, became State Department spokesperson and later deputy ambassador to the United Nations. Dan Bongino, who hosted a Saturday night show on Fox until 2023, served as FBI deputy director and later left to return to podcasting.