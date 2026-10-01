EXCLUSIVE: Judge Orders Trump DOJ to Fast-Track Epstein Files Mentioning Prez and Mar-a-Lago

The ruling does not require the DOJ to immediately turn over every document sought. Instead, it means the department must give qualifying portions of the group's Freedom of Information Act requests expedited treatment rather than processing them at the ordinary pace.

At the center of the fight is a July 2025 request seeking records from the DOJ's investigations of Epstein and Maxwell that mention "Donald J. Trump," "Donald Trump," "President Trump," Mar-a-Lago, or even code names and pseudonyms used to refer to Trump or his Florida property.

The judge ruled the entirety of that request qualifies for expedited processing. The watchdog also sought a much broader collection of communications surrounding the government's handling of the Epstein files.