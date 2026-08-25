Ghislaine Maxwell's Bid to Overturn Conviction Rejected by Judge as He Dismisses 'New Evidence' Claims in Epstein Case

Jeffrey Epstein 's former lover is currently serving 20 years in prison and has been desperate to get out .

Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in prison for her role in Epstein's s-x trafficking ring.

Maxwell, who represented herself, challenged her conviction and sentence in Manhattan ​federal court, arguing her punishment was unlawful and her constitutional rights were violated.

However, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer denied her request, calling the claims raised by the 64-year-old were "meritless" and "frivolous."

"The vast majority are procedurally barred – either because Maxwell made and lost the same arguments on direct appeal, or because she could have made such arguments on appeal but elected not to do so," Engelmayer wrote in a 67-page decision.

Maxwell had asserted that the release of thousands of Epstein documents and photos warranted a reexamination of her own conviction. But the judge did not see it that way.

"The purported 'new' evidence to which Maxwell points, principally materials released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, is largely irrelevant to the charges against Maxwell and does not support her claims of error," the judge continued. "On the contrary, to the extent it is relevant, far from exculpating her, it incriminates her or reinforces the correctness of the legal rulings Maxwell challenges."