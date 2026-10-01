Rock Hudson Was Blackmailed by His Wife With Recording Discussing His Sexuality, Book Claims

Gates also accused him of neglecting their intimate life.

"And that is why you never touched me? Rock, when we came back from our honeymoon, you never made love to me for one whole month … and I always wanted you," she allegedly said in the tape. "You should have picked me up and carried me into bed, but you never touched me."

"Your great speed with me, sexually. Are you that fast with boys?" she asked.

According to the tell-all tome, Gates not only received their Hollywood Hills home in the divorce settlement over the alleged tape, but she got stock in his production company. She was also given $250 a week for 10 years, assuming that she did not remarry.

"During the marriage, she kept quiet," Young told Fox News Digital. "But it obviously affected her life. And in the end, when it was clear that he was going to leave her with nothing, I think that’s when she felt she needed to do something."