'Dynasty' Actor Rock Hudson Agonized Over Kissing Scenes With Costar Linda Evans After AIDS Diagnosis: 'I Know He Was Protecting Me'
Dynasty actress Linda Evans became visibly emotional when she spoke about her late costar Rock Hudson in an upcoming documentary that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, addressing his fears over their kissing scenes decades after his AIDS diagnosis.
RadarOnline.com has learned the '50s heartthrob made every effort to make sure she was not infected during a scene shot in 1984.
At the time, nobody knew exactly how AIDS was transmitted, which put Hudson on edge as he tried to navigate his career, sexuality, and private health battle.
"It breaks my heart, even now," Evans, 80, said as she fought back tears in the doc titled All That Heaven Allows, Daily Mail reported.
Nancy Reagan had surprisingly been the one to notify Hudson that something appeared to be wrong. Based on the timeline, it seemed to happen after the state dinner for President De La Madrid of Mexico in 1984 when the former first lady sent over photos from the event with a note saying Hudson must have a blemish on his neck checked.
Hudson was diagnosed with AIDS in June of that year.
Due to the impact it had on his body, Evans told filmmakers that Hudson looked "so much thinner," and producers noticed too.
A diary entry from Hudson's good friend George Nader dated December 19, 1984, noted that Hudson looked "bad, very bad" on camera due to his drastically slimmer figure.
Another entry detailed the PDA scene. "Tonight: Dynasty and we get to watch Rock give Linda Evans a dose of some virus in a kissing scene," Nadar wrote on February 5, 1985, claiming it was likely "watching somebody receive a possible lethal injection."
"Rock returned from work the day they shot the kiss scene and said this has been the worst day of my life. I used every type of mouthwash known to man. An awful day. He said I kept my mouth closed," it read.
Evans said it was tough to film the scene, explaining in the documentary how the director wanted him to be more passionate but Hudson kept delivering the same kind of kiss.
"It makes me cry because I know he was protecting me. At the time I was confused. Thinking back, part of the reason I get so upset is that he was doing everything he could for me because nobody knew in those days about that," she said in hindsight.