Illinois Mom Accused of Killing 2-Year-Old Son Hours After Discussing Lindsay Clancy Murder Case With Friends

Clancy is a Massachusetts mom and nurse who strangled her three young children to death using exercise bands and then tried to kill herself.

She claims she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was overprescribed powerful psychiatric medications.

Walsh's pals described her group chat messages as "confusing" and said she bizarrely believed Clancy's husband killed their children.

"It was manslaughter, please I'm really freaking out," Walsh allegedly wrote to friends while the jury deliberated Clancy’s fate.

Barrett was found dead a few hours later.