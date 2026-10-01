Illinois Mom Accused of Killing 2-Year-Old Son Hours After Discussing Lindsay Clancy Murder Case With Friends
Oct. 1 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
In a shocking copycat crime, an Illinois mom allegedly hanged her 2-year-old son, then tried to kill herself – hours after discussing the Lindsay Clancy case with friends, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mother of four Corie Walsh, 40, of Frankfort, Illinois, allegedly told investigators she murdered her son Barrett on September 1 because he’s the "anti-Christ" and "devil."
2-Year-Old Found Dead in Family Basement
A neighbor found the youngster hanging from the rafters in the family’s basement. His feet were reportedly off the ground, and a ligature was around his neck. An autopsy later confirmed the tot died of asphyxiation.
A fully clothed Walsh was reportedly found lying in a bathtub upstairs, soaked in bloody water.
Prosecutors say Walsh was obsessed with the Clancy trial and texted friends in a group chat about the case three hours before Barrett was found dead.
Lindsay Clancy Case Became Focus of Group Chat
Clancy is a Massachusetts mom and nurse who strangled her three young children to death using exercise bands and then tried to kill herself.
She claims she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was overprescribed powerful psychiatric medications.
Walsh's pals described her group chat messages as "confusing" and said she bizarrely believed Clancy's husband killed their children.
"It was manslaughter, please I'm really freaking out," Walsh allegedly wrote to friends while the jury deliberated Clancy’s fate.
Barrett was found dead a few hours later.
Defense Pushes Back on Copycat Claims
While Clancy’s case eventually ended in a mistrial, Walsh's lawyers blasted the idea that she's a Clancy copycat.
Her attorney Robert Kerr claims Walsh was "severely mentally ill" and diagnosed with "grief psychotic disorder" at the hospital following the alleged killing.