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Home > True Crime > Murder

Lindsay Clancy Motion for Not Guilty Verdict Denied by Judge — Just Weeks After Paralyzed Mom's Case Ends in Mistrial

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer was denied his motion to have the mother declared not guilty.
Source: AP

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer was denied his motion to have the mother declared not guilty.

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Oct. 1 2026, Updated 6:37 p.m. ET

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The judge in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial has shot down her lawyer's request to declare her not guilty following her chaotic mistrial, RadarOnline.com can report.

Kevin Reddington made the shocking claim that there wasn't enough evidence to prove the Massachusetts mother was responsible for killing her three young children – despite her own apparent admission of doing so.

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Lindsay Clancy Will Continue to Face Murder Charges

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Kevin Reddington had argued there wasn't enough evidence to prove Clancy killed her three kids.
Source: AP

Kevin Reddington argued there wasn't enough evidence to prove Clancy killed her three kids.

At the first hearing after the jury deadlocked, Reddington tried to convince Judge William Sullivan that there was a "total and complete lack of evidence" presented by the prosecution as to Clancy's guilt.

But Sullivan ruled Thursday, October 1, that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence, and he couldn't drop the charges.

"There was evidence introduced, both physical and circumstantial, that would permit a rational trier of fact to find beyond a reasonable doubt the elements of the charge of murder," the judge declared.

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Lindsay Clancy 'Does Not Remember' Killing Her Kids

Clancy had admitted she killed her children, but blames postpartum psychosis.
Source: Lindsay Marie Clancy/Facebook

Clancy had admitted she killed her children, but blames postpartum psychosis.

Reddington centered his defense around admitting Clancy killed her kids, but claimed she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time, and should be sentenced accordingly. That made his sudden change of strategy even more surprising.

"I ask the court to look back at the evidence presented and ask yourself, where is the evidence that she did this?" Reddington said at a hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The lawyer focused on Clancy's mental and physical condition when she was found, badly injured and bleeding in the yard outside her home after allegedly jumping out of a second-story window. The failed suicide attempt left her paralyzed from the waist down.

Reddington further claimed that Clancy does not even remember her alleged crime, and there is no evidence she ever confessed to the killings.

"Where is the admission? Where does she say that she did this?" Reddington asked.

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Lindsay Clancy Remains Charged With Murder

Prosecutors challenged the notion that Clancy 'doesn't remember' her crime.
Source: AP

Prosecutors challenged the notion that Clancy 'doesn't remember' her crime.

Prosecutors called the notion that Clancy doesn't remember or never actually killed her kids "laughable."

Shanan Buckingham pointed out at trial that Clancy didn't contest that she killed Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, but rather argued she couldn't be held criminally responsible because she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis at the time.

"Now, for the first time, the defense is arguing that there is no evidence that she did this," Buckingham said in response. "I'd suggest to you the entire record is voluminous as to information supporting the fact that she did this."

Sullivan apparently agreed, and Clancy remains charged with murder. She is expected to stay at a psychiatric hospital until her case is resolved.

Her next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

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Lindsay Clancy Is 'Not a Happy Person'

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Reddington said the trial and aftermath have impacted Clancy's health.
Source: Court TV

Reddington said the trial and aftermath have impacted Clancy's health.

As state prosecutors weigh whether or not to retry the 36-year-old, Reddington revealed the five-week trial, coupled with the fallout and fury after the jury deadlocked, has taken a toll on her.

"She's not a happy person, obviously," Reddington told a publication. "She's living in her own tragic world. It's constant. She's a very sad person and understandably so, especially even with the paralysis and her life and what she's living with. I hate to say it because she is such a kind and wonderful individual, but that's her life that she’s living."

Reddington said Clancy gets near-daily visits from her parents, who are retired and living in Connecticut, and is aware and thankful for all the support she's been receiving, even as she navigates her depression.

"She's in a hospital for mental care; she's paralyzed, her children are gone, her husband's divorced her, he's now remarried," he said. "She just lives in a state of constant sadness, but she's very resilient and accepting. She just moves forward."

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