Lindsay Clancy Motion for Not Guilty Verdict Denied by Judge — Just Weeks After Paralyzed Mom's Case Ends in Mistrial

Reddington centered his defense around admitting Clancy killed her kids, but claimed she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time, and should be sentenced accordingly. That made his sudden change of strategy even more surprising.

"I ask the court to look back at the evidence presented and ask yourself, where is the evidence that she did this?" Reddington said at a hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The lawyer focused on Clancy's mental and physical condition when she was found, badly injured and bleeding in the yard outside her home after allegedly jumping out of a second-story window. The failed suicide attempt left her paralyzed from the waist down.

Reddington further claimed that Clancy does not even remember her alleged crime, and there is no evidence she ever confessed to the killings.

"Where is the admission? Where does she say that she did this?" Reddington asked.