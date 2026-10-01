Joy Behar, 83, Misses 'The View' After Suffering Serious Injury — as Co-Host Shares Health Update

According to her, Behar dislocated her shoulder. While it's an undoubtedly painful and inconvenient injury to manage, Hostin assured fans that the 83-year-old is on the mend and should be back onscreen in no time.

"This is a great audience, thank you! Hello, and welcome to The View,” Hostin declared at the start of the show. “So, Whoopi (Goldberg) is still out filming a movie. And, unfortunately, our dear friend Joy dislocated her shoulder."

Behar is "recovering and will be back soon," according to Hostin.

"The two OGs are out today, so, apparently, the job went to the next oldest – or, let’s say, seasoned – cohost," the 57-year-old added. "I like seasoned better!"