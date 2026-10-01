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Home > News > Joy Behar

Joy Behar, 83, Misses 'The View' After Suffering Serious Injury — as Co-Host Shares Health Update

Photo of Joy Behar
Source: MEGA

An unexpected injury caused Joy Behar to miss a day of 'The View.'

Oct. 1 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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An unexpected injury has caused Joy Behar to miss an episode of The View, RadarOnline.com can report.

Sunny Hostin took her place in the moderator chair on Thursday, October 1, also providing viewers with a brief update on her co-host's condition.

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Joy Behar Misses 'The View' Due to Injury

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Image of Joy Behar recently missed an episode of 'The View' due to an unexpected injury.
Source: MEGA

Behar missed an episode of 'The View' due to an unexpected injury.

According to her, Behar dislocated her shoulder. While it's an undoubtedly painful and inconvenient injury to manage, Hostin assured fans that the 83-year-old is on the mend and should be back onscreen in no time.

"This is a great audience, thank you! Hello, and welcome to The View,” Hostin declared at the start of the show. “So, Whoopi (Goldberg) is still out filming a movie. And, unfortunately, our dear friend Joy dislocated her shoulder."

Behar is "recovering and will be back soon," according to Hostin.

"The two OGs are out today, so, apparently, the job went to the next oldest – or, let’s say, seasoned – cohost," the 57-year-old added. "I like seasoned better!"

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Joy Behar Health Issues

Image of On a recent episode of 'The View,' Sunny Hostin revealed that Joy Behar dislocated her shoulder.
Source: MEGA

On a recent episode of 'The View,' Sunny Hostin revealed that Joy Behar dislocated her shoulder.

A dislocated shoulder isn't the only health issue Behar has run into in recent months. On an episode of The View in July, she announced that she spent her Independence Day weekend catching up on sleep and getting acupuncture.

At the time, she said she'd been experiencing dizzy spells that were impacting the way she walked.

"I got acupuncture because I'm dizzy," she explained. "I walk, and I’m dizzy. Has anybody noticed that I walk like I'm drunk? I'm not drinking; I don't drink."

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'I Don't Know What It Is'

Image of In July 2026, Joy Behar revealed she'd been experiencing dizzy spells.
Source: MEGA

In July 2026, Behar revealed she'd been experiencing dizzy spells.

"I don't know what it is," she admitted. "Between the Botox, the Ozempic and the acupuncture, I'm more full of needles than a drug addict."

A few years back, Behar also fell out of her chair on air.

She later shared that falling isn't a rarity for her, and stressed the importance of taking falls seriously when they happen.

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Joy Behar Urges Fans to Take Falls Seriously

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Image of After falling out of her chair on air, Joy Behar stressed the importance of taking falls seriously.
Source: MEGA

After falling out of her chair on air, Behar stressed the importance of taking falls seriously.

"Well, you know, I fall a lot. The main thing, just to talk seriously, when Bob Saget fell, he died. If you hit your head and you feel dizzy or you have blurred vision or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor because that will kill you," she noted.

"But I've fallen a lot," Behar concluded. "I fall all the time. I’m a klutz! But this chair, this chair was like the exorcist. It was spring!"

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