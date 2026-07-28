EXCLUSIVE: 'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Blames On-Screen Dizzy Spells On Too Many Injections
July 28 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
A floundering Joy Behar pushed back at viewers' claims she was drunk on air – by instead claiming she was dizzy because of all the injections she's getting, including Botox, Ozempic and acupuncture, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I got acupuncture because I'm dizzy. I walk and I'm dizzy. Has anyone noticed, I walk like I'm drunk? I'm not drinking, I don't drink," the View vet explained to the audience.
Fans Fear Joy's Health Decline
When cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin blabbed that the 83-year-old occasionally had to be "escorted" to her seat on set, Behar jokingly replied, "I don't know what it is, between the Botox, the Ozempic and the acupuncture, I'm, like, full of needles, more than a drug addict."
But sources said her fans aren't laughing – and in fact are freaking out and urging her to radically overhaul her lifestyle before something terrible happens.
"No one is taking this as lightly as Joy," said an insider.
"Unexplained dizzy spells at her age can be a sign of something very serious and they want her to stop shrugging them off."
Concerned fans are also hoping she slows down and pays more attention to her health, but the comedian insists she's fine.
"She claims people are overreacting and assuming that she's just 'old' and can't keep up," the source said.
Insiders Question Behar's Health Choices
While no one is saying Behar should put herself out to pasture, "there's no denying she puts a huge amount of pressure on herself," shared the insider. "She knows there's an endless stream of younger women who would love to take her spot on The View and she's not going to make it easy for them."
Insiders are convinced that's why she went on Ozempic.
"She certainly wasn't overweight – clearly she just wanted to fit the Hollywood mold," said an insider. "And the same goes for Botox. It's all aimed at chasing this younger version of herself."
Loved Ones Fear Warning Signs
According to the source: "She puts on a good show when she's on air, but behind the scenes it's no secret she's struggling – and at what cost?
"Her loved ones are terrified that these dizzy spells are warning signs she's purposely ignoring because she doesn't want to accept that she's aging."