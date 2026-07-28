EXCLUSIVE: 'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Blames On-Screen Dizzy Spells On Too Many Injections

When cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin blabbed that the 83-year-old occasionally had to be "escorted" to her seat on set, Behar jokingly replied, "I don't know what it is, between the Botox, the Ozempic and the acupuncture, I'm, like, full of needles, more than a drug addict."

But sources said her fans aren't laughing – and in fact are freaking out and urging her to radically overhaul her lifestyle before something terrible happens.

"No one is taking this as lightly as Joy," said an insider.

"Unexplained dizzy spells at her age can be a sign of something very serious and they want her to stop shrugging them off."

Concerned fans are also hoping she slows down and pays more attention to her health, but the comedian insists she's fine.

"She claims people are overreacting and assuming that she's just 'old' and can't keep up," the source said.