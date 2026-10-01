Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Goes Off During Interview Over Lack of 'Positive Questions' — as Prez Begs to Receive Credit for 'All This Stuff' He's Done

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump fumed during a 'Time' interview that he was only getting negative questions.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 1 2026, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Donald Trump erupted at Time magazine reporters during a fiery interview released on Thursday, October 1, raging that they hadn't asked him "one f------ positive question," can reveal.

The 80-year-old Commander-in-Chief sat down with Time senior political correspondent Eric Cortellessa and editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs for a 75-minute interview that quickly turned combative, with Trump fuming that the mainstream media refuses to give him a break while claiming his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, was treated with kid gloves.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Revealed If He'll Give Preemptive Pardons

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was discussing preemptive pardons when the question changed.

When asked whether he would consider preemptively pardoning members of his administration if Democrats regain power in the mid-term elections and "come after" him, Trump didn't hesitate, declaring, "Yeah, sure I'd do that."

But when pressed on whether it was something he was seriously considering, Trump quickly pivoted to his predecessor, firing back, "Well, Sleepy Joe Biden, he gave pardons to everyone."

The Time journalists then turned to ailing 84-year-old Sen. Mitch McConnell, asking Trump if he had "seen the videos" of the Kentucky lawmaker "back in the Senate" and whether he thought McConnell should "resign because of his health condition."

The Republican stalwart has already announced he will retire when his current term expires on January 3, 2027.

Article continues below advertisement

'You Haven't Asked Me One F------ Positive Question'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump used profanity when complaining about the line of questioning.

Trump began to reply, "It was a disappointment to a lot of Republicans," when addressing McConnell's obviously declining health before turning back to the question about pardons.

"Sleepy Joe gave pardons to everybody. He . He gave them to this. But you mean I'm not allowed to give them, but Sleepy Joe's allowed to give them?" he asked.

Trump added, "This ain't gonna be much of a story. Here we are doing this. You haven't asked me one f------ positive question. All of this. What about this? What about that? What about that? What about this? All negative."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Complained About Questions on White House Renovations

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was upset that he was getting peppered with questions about the White House renovations.

The president also chastised the Time team for peppering him with questions about the White House and other Washington, D.C., building and renovation projects he has undertaken, some of which he claimed to have personally bankrolled.

"Why are you devoting all this time to the White House?" Trump snapped. "You know how I do, I do that out of my back pocket. I pay for a lot of it, but I fix it because the White House should look like that."

At another point in the interview, the president fumed, "With the press, if somebody's going to call me, if every single story is — look, I've done a lot of good stuff. I'm in the Oval Office. I mean, the public is very smart. If I wasn't doing a good job, I wouldn't have won that election by a lot."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Split image of Elon Musk and Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth Taps Elon Musk for New Trump Administration Role — One Year After Dramatic DOGE Exit

Erika Kirk said Charlie’s heartbeat gave her false hope that he might survive.

Erika Kirk Recalls Thinking Husband Charlie Might Survive Assassination as 'His Heart Was Still Beating Intermittently'

'This Is a Man With Obvious Dementia'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Some critics on social media thought Trump's eruption was a sign that he has 'dementia.'

Trump's complaints about a lack of positive questions got him blasted by critics on social media.

"What a fragile weakling that disordered clown is," one user sneered on X about the president's comment.

"His response to the Mitch question was to bring up pardons? And then rage at the interviewer about White House renovations? How bad is it behind the scenes if this is the face Trump gives publicly?" a second person asked.

"This is a clear example of a brain that just is not ‘braining’ in any normal way. The random, stream of consciousness, the irritability and anger, irrational thought patterns -- this is a man with obvious dementia," a third scoffed, as a fourth observed, "Trump needs his ego stroked 24/7."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.