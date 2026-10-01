Trump Goes Off During Interview Over Lack of 'Positive Questions' — as Prez Begs to Receive Credit for 'All This Stuff' He's Done
Oct. 1 2026, Published 6:08 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump erupted at Time magazine reporters during a fiery interview released on Thursday, October 1, raging that they hadn't asked him "one f------ positive question," can reveal.
The 80-year-old Commander-in-Chief sat down with Time senior political correspondent Eric Cortellessa and editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs for a 75-minute interview that quickly turned combative, with Trump fuming that the mainstream media refuses to give him a break while claiming his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, was treated with kid gloves.
Donald Trump Revealed If He'll Give Preemptive Pardons
When asked whether he would consider preemptively pardoning members of his administration if Democrats regain power in the mid-term elections and "come after" him, Trump didn't hesitate, declaring, "Yeah, sure I'd do that."
But when pressed on whether it was something he was seriously considering, Trump quickly pivoted to his predecessor, firing back, "Well, Sleepy Joe Biden, he gave pardons to everyone."
The Time journalists then turned to ailing 84-year-old Sen. Mitch McConnell, asking Trump if he had "seen the videos" of the Kentucky lawmaker "back in the Senate" and whether he thought McConnell should "resign because of his health condition."
The Republican stalwart has already announced he will retire when his current term expires on January 3, 2027.
'You Haven't Asked Me One F------ Positive Question'
Trump began to reply, "It was a disappointment to a lot of Republicans," when addressing McConnell's obviously declining health before turning back to the question about pardons.
"Sleepy Joe gave pardons to everybody. He . He gave them to this. But you mean I'm not allowed to give them, but Sleepy Joe's allowed to give them?" he asked.
Trump added, "This ain't gonna be much of a story. Here we are doing this. You haven't asked me one f------ positive question. All of this. What about this? What about that? What about that? What about this? All negative."
Donald Trump Complained About Questions on White House Renovations
The president also chastised the Time team for peppering him with questions about the White House and other Washington, D.C., building and renovation projects he has undertaken, some of which he claimed to have personally bankrolled.
"Why are you devoting all this time to the White House?" Trump snapped. "You know how I do, I do that out of my back pocket. I pay for a lot of it, but I fix it because the White House should look like that."
At another point in the interview, the president fumed, "With the press, if somebody's going to call me, if every single story is — look, I've done a lot of good stuff. I'm in the Oval Office. I mean, the public is very smart. If I wasn't doing a good job, I wouldn't have won that election by a lot."
'This Is a Man With Obvious Dementia'
Trump's complaints about a lack of positive questions got him blasted by critics on social media.
"What a fragile weakling that disordered clown is," one user sneered on X about the president's comment.
"His response to the Mitch question was to bring up pardons? And then rage at the interviewer about White House renovations? How bad is it behind the scenes if this is the face Trump gives publicly?" a second person asked.
"This is a clear example of a brain that just is not ‘braining’ in any normal way. The random, stream of consciousness, the irritability and anger, irrational thought patterns -- this is a man with obvious dementia," a third scoffed, as a fourth observed, "Trump needs his ego stroked 24/7."