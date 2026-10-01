Trump Goes Off During Interview Over Lack of 'Positive Questions' — as Prez Begs to Receive Credit for 'All This Stuff' He's Done

When asked whether he would consider preemptively pardoning members of his administration if Democrats regain power in the mid-term elections and "come after" him, Trump didn't hesitate, declaring, "Yeah, sure I'd do that."

But when pressed on whether it was something he was seriously considering, Trump quickly pivoted to his predecessor, firing back, "Well, Sleepy Joe Biden, he gave pardons to everyone."

The Time journalists then turned to ailing 84-year-old Sen. Mitch McConnell, asking Trump if he had "seen the videos" of the Kentucky lawmaker "back in the Senate" and whether he thought McConnell should "resign because of his health condition."

The Republican stalwart has already announced he will retire when his current term expires on January 3, 2027.