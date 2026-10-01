Aaron Rodgers Rips Exes Shailene Woodley and Danica Patrick Over Their Claims About Failed Relationships

On a recent episode of the Not Just Football podcast, the Super Bowl champ smack-talked past girlfriends Shailene Woodley and Danica Patrick , bitterly refuting their takes on his time with them.

Aaron Rodgers has gone on the defensive about his failed relationships, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"So, I'm this monster of a partner, and it's just f---ing horse---," the Pittsburgh Steelers QB griped about his exes. "Number one: Why are you still talking about me? It's been years."

The same could be said of Rodgers, 42, who went on to spill that, after accepting his marriage proposal in 2021, Woodley, 34, "tells me, 'Before we get married, I gotta go f--k this guy,'" blaming her for the end of the romance.

"Her story is that I ruined her life and gave her crazy depression because I left her."

The Paradise star previously called the relationship a "toxic situation," saying, "I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy."