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Home > News > Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers Rips Exes Shailene Woodley and Danica Patrick Over Their Claims About Failed Relationships

Split photo of Aaron Rodgers,Shailene Woodley and Danica Patrick
Source: MEGA

Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to saying what's on his mind.

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Oct. 1 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Aaron Rodgers has gone on the defensive about his failed relationships, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On a recent episode of the Not Just Football podcast, the Super Bowl champ smack-talked past girlfriends Shailene Woodley and Danica Patrick, bitterly refuting their takes on his time with them.

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Aaron Rodgers' Unfiltered Complaints About Former Partners

Photo of Aaron Rodgers
Source: MEGA

Rodgers blasted ex-girlfriend Woodley over their breakup.

"So, I'm this monster of a partner, and it's just f---ing horse---," the Pittsburgh Steelers QB griped about his exes. "Number one: Why are you still talking about me? It's been years."

The same could be said of Rodgers, 42, who went on to spill that, after accepting his marriage proposal in 2021, Woodley, 34, "tells me, 'Before we get married, I gotta go f--k this guy,'" blaming her for the end of the romance.

"Her story is that I ruined her life and gave her crazy depression because I left her."

The Paradise star previously called the relationship a "toxic situation," saying, "I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy."

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Conflicting Accounts of High-Profile Splits

Photo of Shailene Woodley
Source: MEGA

Woodley said the relationship left her unhappy and struggling.

Of former race car driver Patrick, whom he dated in 2019, Rodgers denied her previous claim that he was "emotionally abusive" and blindsided her with their 2020 split.

"I'm like, what are you talking about?" he said. "That's not what happened."

Instead, he groused that the 44-year-old was depressed and "not fun to be around," adding there was "no intimacy" in the relationship.

Aaron Rodgers' Exes 'Pretty Taken Aback'

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Photo of Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers
Source: MEGA

Patrick dated Rodgers from 2019 until their 2020 split.

A source claimed the two women are "pretty taken aback" by their ex's rant, and the consensus is that Rodgers has only made himself look bad by dissing them.

"He can whine all he wants," said the insider. "But there's no denying he's the common denominator in these failed relationships."

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