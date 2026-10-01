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Former Priest Accused of Stealing Nearly $750,000 From Churches, Donors and His Own Mother

Former priest accused of stealing $750K from local churches and donors.
Source: Debby Hudson/Unsplash

Former priest accused of stealing $750K from local churches and donors.

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Oct. 1 2026, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

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A former priest is accused of ripping off the faithful and even his own mother for nearly $750,000, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Gregory Allen Madeya, 69, allegedly stole from multiple churches and donors, along with about $250,000 from his mother, in a scheme dating back to 2018.

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Church Funds Allegedly Stolen in Pennsylvania

Photo of Gregory Allen Madeya
Source: Indian River County Sherriff's Office

Gregory Allen Madeya was accused of stealing nearly $750,000.

The sticky-fingered cleric served at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Pennsylvania’s Derry Township.

Madeya began pilfering cash after fumbling his own finances, according to investigators, who say the church-related losses alone came to nearly $320,000.

Officials also allege Madeya sold a church’s gold chalice to a local jeweler for $19,440 in personal profit and splashed out church funds on a $35,000 Mustang for someone living with him.

During the investigation, agents say they found church offering envelopes in his trash, along with messages referring to narcotics and photos of bank documents on his electronic devices.

Former Priest Arrested and Extradited

Photo of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church
Source: Google Maps

Gregory Allen Madeya served at a Ukrainian Catholic church in Pennsylvania.

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Madeya was busted in Vero Beach, Fla., in August and extradited back to Pennsylvania. He opted to go straight to trial after waiving his preliminary hearing and reportedly remains behind bars.

He faces felony charges including dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, theft by unlawful taking and financial exploitation of an older adult.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday blasted Madeya in an official statement.

"It is unconscionable to see a supposed man of God exploiting not only the churches he served, but his own mother," Sunday said. "This defendant abused the trust of those around him, and left them to recover from mammoth financial losses."

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