Former Priest Accused of Stealing Nearly $750,000 From Churches, Donors and His Own Mother

Gregory Allen Madeya, 69, allegedly stole from multiple churches and donors, along with about $250,000 from his mother, in a scheme dating back to 2018.

A former priest is accused of ripping off the faithful and even his own mother for nearly $750,000, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The sticky-fingered cleric served at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Pennsylvania’s Derry Township.

Madeya began pilfering cash after fumbling his own finances, according to investigators, who say the church-related losses alone came to nearly $320,000.

Officials also allege Madeya sold a church’s gold chalice to a local jeweler for $19,440 in personal profit and splashed out church funds on a $35,000 Mustang for someone living with him.

During the investigation, agents say they found church offering envelopes in his trash, along with messages referring to narcotics and photos of bank documents on his electronic devices.