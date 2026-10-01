EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Sued by Charlie Kirk Assassination Witness Who Claims He Faced Death Threats and Vandalism After Being Cast as a Suspect

According to the lawsuit, Hild Jr. was among the crowd when Kirk was fatally shot, and claims video evidence placed him near the stage around the time an individual suspected of being the shooter was photographed elsewhere on campus.

Hild Jr. alleges footage recorded by a friend showed him in the crowd at approximately 11:52 a.m., roughly one minute after the suspected shooter was photographed climbing stairs leading toward the roof.

The lawsuit claims that made it "physically impossible" for Hild Jr. to have been the person pictured in the stairwell. But Hild Jr. alleges Owens subsequently showed images of him to her massive audience and questioned whether he resembled the person captured in the stairwell.