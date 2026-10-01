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Home > Exclusives > Candace Owens
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EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Sued by Charlie Kirk Assassination Witness Who Claims He Faced Death Threats and Vandalism After Being Cast as a Suspect

Candace Owens
Source: MEGA; @REALCANDACEOWENS/INSTAGRAM

Candace Owens has been hit with a defamation lawsuit by Charlie Kirk assassination witness Robert Hild Jr.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Candace Owens has been slapped with a defamation lawsuit by a man who witnessed Charlie Kirk's assassination and claims the conservative firebrand falsely cast him as a potential player in the killing – allegedly triggering death threats, stalking, and vandalism, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Robert 'Robby' Hild Jr. filed a federal lawsuit against Owens, Candace Owens LLC and GeorgeTom Inc. in Utah, accusing the outspoken podcaster of repeatedly linking him to Kirk's September 10, 2025 assassination at Utah Valley University.

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A Witness Becomes a Target

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Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Robert 'Robby' Hild Jr. claims Owens linked him to Kirk's assassination despite video he says placed him in the crowd.

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According to the lawsuit, Hild Jr. was among the crowd when Kirk was fatally shot, and claims video evidence placed him near the stage around the time an individual suspected of being the shooter was photographed elsewhere on campus.

Hild Jr. alleges footage recorded by a friend showed him in the crowd at approximately 11:52 a.m., roughly one minute after the suspected shooter was photographed climbing stairs leading toward the roof.

The lawsuit claims that made it "physically impossible" for Hild Jr. to have been the person pictured in the stairwell. But Hild Jr. alleges Owens subsequently showed images of him to her massive audience and questioned whether he resembled the person captured in the stairwell.

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Evidence Allegedly Ignored

Hild Jr. alleges people close to him offered Owens photos and video.
Source: @REALCANDACEOWENS/INSTAGRAM

Hild Jr. alleges people close to him offered Owens photos and video.

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The lawsuit claims Owens also questioned Hild Jr.'s identity and suggested he and his friends had connections to the suspected shooter after photos emerged of the group visiting locations connected to the investigation.

Hild Jr. claims people close to him attempted to provide Owens with information that contradicted the theory.

According to the lawsuit, his friend Shaner Broderick responded to Owens and offered photographs and video footage. Hild Jr. alleges Owens never followed up with Broderick and continued discussing him publicly.

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Threats, Stalking and Vandalism?

Hild Jr. claims the accusations led to threats, stalking and vandalism targeting him and his family.
Source: MEGA

Hild Jr. claims the accusations led to threats, stalking and vandalism targeting him and his family.

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Hild Jr. claims he was threatened, stalked, and repeatedly accused of murdering Kirk. His lawsuit further alleges his home and vehicle were vandalized, and members of his family had personal information released online. Hild Jr. says he became so concerned for his safety that he left Utah for several months.

He also claims the controversy damaged his professional prospects, alleging internet searches for variations of his name now return material connecting him to Owens' statements about Kirk's assassination.

Hild Jr. is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and alleges Owens refused his demand for a retraction. However, the case has already encountered a procedural hurdle.

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Lawsuit Hits a Court Hurdle

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Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

A federal judge has given Hild Jr. until October 13 to correct jurisdictional deficiencies in his lawsuit.

In a September 29 order obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge David Barlow said Hild Jr.'s complaint contained deficiencies preventing the court from determining whether it has diversity jurisdiction over the case.

Barlow said Hild Jr. had not adequately pleaded the citizenship of every member of Candace Owens LLC or the lawsuit's unidentified John and Jane Doe defendants.

The judge gave Hild Jr. until October 13 to correct the deficiencies – warning that failure to do so will result in the case being dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. Owens has not yet filed a substantive response to Hild Jr.'s allegations.

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