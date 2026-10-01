Doctor Who Oversaw Christa Pike's Botched Lethal Injection Was Behind Another Failed Execution Just Months Earlier

As Radar reported, Pike is currently in critical condition and receiving "life-saving care" in a Nashville hospital after two lethal injections of a drug failed to kill her.

It was an outcome she feared, especially following convicted killer Carruthers' failed execution, which saw medical personnel spend more than an hour unsuccessfully establishing the IV access required for lethal injection.

In both cases, the physician overseeing the procedures was Dr. Mark Fowler.

Carruthers, 57, was scheduled to be executed at the same Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on May 21. However, after the execution team established the primary IV line, it "could not find another suitable vein for a backup line, which is required under the state’s lethal injection protocol," according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

His lawyer told reporters she saw Carruthers "wincing and groaning" as the execution team tried his left arm, left hand, and left foot and then attempted to establish a central line, which also failed. She said it was "horrible" to watch.

"There was a lot of blood," the lawyer said.