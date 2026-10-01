Death Row Inmate Christa Pike Taken to the Hospital After 2 Failed Lethal Injections in Execution Attempt

According to witnesses, the execution squad injected "both syringes of lethal injection chemicals," but Pike was still "alive," per a court filing reported by NBC News.

The 50-year-old allegedly did not lose consciousness during the execution attempt and still had a heartbeat at the time.

Pike's legal team told the outlet that she was being treated at a hospital, but her condition is unclear.

"The Tennessee Department of Correction followed every step of the state’s lawful, established execution protocol approved by the Attorney General’s Office," the statement read, per USA Today. "The lethal injection chemical in the protocol has consistently been effective, and the protocol does not allow for additional procedures beyond what was carried out this evening. Christa Pike has been transported to an off-site medical facility."