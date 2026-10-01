Death Row Inmate Christa Pike Taken to the Hospital After 2 Failed Lethal Injections in Execution Attempt
Oct. 1 2026, Published 12:36 a.m. ET
Death row inmate Christa Pike has been taken to the hospital after a failed execution attempt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday night, September 30, her legal team revealed that the convicted murderer was still alive after two lethal injections were administered.
Christa Pike Was Alive After Execution Attempt
According to witnesses, the execution squad injected "both syringes of lethal injection chemicals," but Pike was still "alive," per a court filing reported by NBC News.
The 50-year-old allegedly did not lose consciousness during the execution attempt and still had a heartbeat at the time.
Pike's legal team told the outlet that she was being treated at a hospital, but her condition is unclear.
"The Tennessee Department of Correction followed every step of the state’s lawful, established execution protocol approved by the Attorney General’s Office," the statement read, per USA Today. "The lethal injection chemical in the protocol has consistently been effective, and the protocol does not allow for additional procedures beyond what was carried out this evening. Christa Pike has been transported to an off-site medical facility."
Christa Pike Killed 19-Year-Old Colleague
As Radar previously reported, Pike met Colleen Slemmer in 1995 when they were both part of a federal job-training program for troubled adolescents.
"They had a strained relationship," court documents revealed. "Pike claimed that Slemmer 'had been trying to get (her) boyfriend' and… 'running her mouth' everywhere."
On January 11, 1995, Pike reportedly told her friend Kim Iloilo that she planned to kill another student because she "just felt mean that day," according to the Tennessee Supreme Court.
"The next day, Pike lured Slemmer out by convincing her they were making a trip to a local Blockbuster video store. Instead, however, she and her boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, beat their classmate, slashed her throat, and engraved satanic symbols on her body."
She was found guilty of murder and sentenced to death in 1996.
Christa Pike's Legal Team Claimed She Had Rare Blood Disorder
In the days leading up to her execution, her legal team fought for her clemency.
They claimed that Pike suffered from a rare blood disorder that could complicate IV placement and lead to a "prolonged and agonizing" death, potentially violating the 8th Amendment that bars cruel and unusual punishment.
Her lawyers also argued that she was a victim of sexual abuse from a young age and had post-traumatic stress disorder. They requested that only women carry out her sentence to avoid unnecessary distress.
Christa Pike Claimed She Was at 'Peace' With Death
In the days leading up to her death, Pike said that she had accepted her looming death.
"Whether my clemency is granted or not, I am at peace," she wrote at the time. "I am not afraid to die. I'm only nervous about the process."