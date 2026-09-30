Death Row Inmate Christa Pike Feels 'Kinship' With Accused Killer Mom Lindsay Clancy Over Their 'Uniquely Female Issues'

Pike was ultimately sentenced to death by electrocution for the murder charge and 25 years in prison for the conspiracy charge.

However, her co-conspirators received different outcomes.

Peterson became a witness for the prosecution and pled guilty to being an accessory after the fact. As a result, she received only parole.

Shipp, 17 at the time, was tried as an adult. A jury was unable to agree on a sentence, so a judge sentenced him to life in prison with parole eligibility. A 25-year sentence for his conspiracy conviction was imposed, though, meaning he would not be eligible for release until later in life. He did not receive parole in 2025.

While mental illness was not an initial defense entered by attorneys, Pike's team did later use the argument during her appeals process. They argued ineffective assistance of counsel during the time of her conviction, too.

However, her appeal request was rejected by the court.

Pike's execution was halted at the last second Wednesday morning after a court order was dropped. Appellate judges decided they wanted to review her claims of mental health issues specifically resulting from alleged sexual assault she purported to experience as a child.

Pike's attorneys claimed those factors were not thoroughly considered before her sentencing, and the modern-day judges decided to determine if that were true.

The execution came to a halt at 9:00 a.m. EST, just before her scheduled injection, after witnesses had already gathered at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.

There was no indication of how long the pause in the procedure might last.