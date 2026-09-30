Death Row Inmate Christa Pike Feels 'Kinship' With Accused Killer Mom Lindsay Clancy Over Their 'Uniquely Female Issues'
Sept. 30 2026, Published 11:19 a.m. ET
Christa Pike, who was set for execution in Tennessee, admitted she feels a connection to Lindsay Clancy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The inmate, who is now 50, has sat on Death Row since she was convicted of torturing and killing classmate Colleen Slemmer at 18.
Christa Pike Describes Feeling of Connection With Lindsay Clancy
During her numbered days, Pike disclosed some of her last thoughts, including her sympathies for Clancy. She told the Times of London, "I feel a kinship with Lindsay."
Explaining her position, Pike pointed out they are "both females," and she alleged both their legal woes stem from "uniquely female issues."
As seen during the trial, Clancy's attorney argued she took her children's lives after suffering from postpartum depression.
Pike added, “There are so many women who don’t get the help they need: me and others ... One thing is different, however, is that times have changed a lot on awareness of women’s issues since I was put on trial."
The inmate, who was slated for execution by lethal injection on Wednesday, September 30, before a sudden court order, implied her actions were a result of "not getting the help" she needed, similar to Clancy.
During her 2023 trial, Pike's attorneys did not use a history of mental illness as part of their defense.
Pike Convicted of Murder Alongside Boyfriend
Pike, if killed, would become the first woman in 200 years executed by Tennessee and the 19th woman executed nationwide since 1976.
Along with her then-boyfriend Tadaryl Shipp and friend Shadolla Peterson, Pike was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Prosecutors alleged the trio offered Slemmer marijuana, luring her out into the woods by their school.
Slemmer was then allegedly beaten and murdered. They also reportedly carved a pentagram into her chest with a box cutter. Pike was accused of delivering the final blow – bashing Slemmer's head in with asphalt.
Pike kept a portion of Slemmer's skull as a prize before showing it to other students at school.
When the skull fragment was found in her jacket, Pike confessed to the killing. However, she claimed they were initially hoping to merely scare Slemmer before it escalated out of control.
Pike Fights for Appeal Lands Her Halted Execution
Pike was ultimately sentenced to death by electrocution for the murder charge and 25 years in prison for the conspiracy charge.
However, her co-conspirators received different outcomes.
Peterson became a witness for the prosecution and pled guilty to being an accessory after the fact. As a result, she received only parole.
Shipp, 17 at the time, was tried as an adult. A jury was unable to agree on a sentence, so a judge sentenced him to life in prison with parole eligibility. A 25-year sentence for his conspiracy conviction was imposed, though, meaning he would not be eligible for release until later in life. He did not receive parole in 2025.
While mental illness was not an initial defense entered by attorneys, Pike's team did later use the argument during her appeals process. They argued ineffective assistance of counsel during the time of her conviction, too.
However, her appeal request was rejected by the court.
Pike's execution was halted at the last second Wednesday morning after a court order was dropped. Appellate judges decided they wanted to review her claims of mental health issues specifically resulting from alleged sexual assault she purported to experience as a child.
Pike's attorneys claimed those factors were not thoroughly considered before her sentencing, and the modern-day judges decided to determine if that were true.
The execution came to a halt at 9:00 a.m. EST, just before her scheduled injection, after witnesses had already gathered at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.
There was no indication of how long the pause in the procedure might last.
Clancy Trial Declared Mistrial
Clancy's story was different. She was accused of killing her three children, which she didn't necessarily deny during her trial.
However, her attorneys claimed she suffered from postpartum depression and a bout of psychosis during which she heard voices.
Following days of deliberation, the jury was unable to reach a conclusion. A lone holdout juror prevented Clancy's freedom, and a mistrial was declared.
Her attorney, Kevin Reddington, continues to fight for her freedom. Prosecutors, though, did not indicate whether they plan to retry her.