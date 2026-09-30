Death Row Inmate Christa Pike's Execution Halted by Court Just One Hour Before She Was Set to Die by Lethal Injection

Pike's scheduled execution was halted by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit about an hour before she was set to die.

Her lawyer had argued that the 50-year-old's case should be reopened to reconsider her allegations that she was sexually abused beginning when she was a child, which the state acknowledged at a special hearing in August.

According to the emergency order, which Radar has obtained, "Pike contends that the State’s concession of her history of child sexual abuse and r-pe 'erodes the foundation' of her state court proceedings.

"Pike also cites scholarly authority supporting her argument that the State’s representations about her history of sexual abuse tainted the state court proceedings and the subsequent federal ones by introducing damaging stereotypes of survivors of sexual assault."

It wasn't immediately clear if Tennessee's attorney general was appealing the decision or how long the execution might be delayed.