Presley Gerber's Tragic Final Hours Caught on Video as Model Tours Rehab Center While Allegedly 'High'
Sept. 30 2026, Published 10:18 a.m. ET
Shocking footage has emerged of Presley Gerber's final hours, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The tragic son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who died at 27 earlier this month from a suspected drug overdose, filmed a tour around the Santa Monica rehab centre where he was later discovered dead.
Model Stared Into Camera With 'Noticeably Glazed Eyes'
In footage obtained by TMZ, Presley appeared visibly under the influence in the clip — filmed at 10pm on Saturday night — as he stared into the camera with noticeably glazed eyes.
The model appears alone in the footage, as he panned the camera around a bedroom and other areas of the residence.
Insiders told the publication, Presley "got high" on Saturday afternoon and became concerned he was losing control.
His sober coach called the rehab center and asked if he could bring Presley in, though he made it clear the model was allegedly high on drugs, sources with direct knowledge alleged to the publication.
Rehab Center Was 'Temporary' Hold For Presley
The facility's admissions officer reportedly agreed to take him in, as per TMZ.
The sober coach had reportedly planned to take Gerber to a rehab facility the following Monday, but needed a temporary hold for the weekend and ended up leaving him at Resolutions Living, insiders claimed.
Insiders further alleged Gerber continued using drugs inside the sober home.
Loved Ones Rally Around Kaia
RadarOnline.com recently reported family members and pals are rallying around Presley's younger sister Kaia as she struggles to come to terms with her brother’s death.
The 25-year-old model has stepped back from work following Presley's death.
A source close to the family told us: "The priority for Cindy and Rande is Kaia. Losing Presley has completely changed their world, and they want her surrounded by people who love her while she begins to process something that still feels impossible to comprehend.
"Kaia and Presley weren't simply siblings – she regarded him as her best friend. There isn't an expectation that she should immediately return to work or pretend everything is normal. Her schedule can wait. Her family, Lewis, and the friends who have known her since childhood are making sure she isn't facing this grief alone.
"Cindy and Rande have always been enormously protective of Kaia. They tried to give both children stability despite them entering the modeling industry incredibly young, and right now that instinct has gone into overdrive.
"Friends from Malibu have been checking on her constantly, while people from her professional life have also reached out.
"Kendall Jenner has been in contact, and Kris Jenner sent flowers. Everybody understands that Kaia needs time and space.
"Presley's struggles were incredibly painful for the whole family, but especially for Kaia because they were so close. She hated seeing someone she loved battling those problems. Now the family is concentrating entirely on getting through each day together."