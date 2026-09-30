Presley Gerber's Tragic Final Hours Caught on Video as Model Tours Rehab Center While Allegedly 'High'

In footage obtained by TMZ, Presley appeared visibly under the influence in the clip — filmed at 10pm on Saturday night — as he stared into the camera with noticeably glazed eyes.

The model appears alone in the footage, as he panned the camera around a bedroom and other areas of the residence.

Insiders told the publication, Presley "got high" on Saturday afternoon and became concerned he was losing control.

His sober coach called the rehab center and asked if he could bring Presley in, though he made it clear the model was allegedly high on drugs, sources with direct knowledge alleged to the publication.