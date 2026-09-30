EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Hid Cancer Battle to Protect Worried Fans'

Now, Stella, 77, says the decision to keep mum about her health crisis was intentional.

"Well, Dolly did not want anybody to tell that because Dolly could not bear negative things, and she would not have wanted her fans worried about it," Stella shared.

"She didn't want a lot of the family worried about it. Some of us knew, the ones that were closer, but not every relative."

She explained, ultimately, Dolly "did not want people sad," but said the 9 to 5 star would have been pleased by the public's outpouring of emotion following her death.

"She'd be really happy and delighted that people have shown her so much love because she knew that would make us feel better as her family," Stella noted.