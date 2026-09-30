EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Hid Cancer Battle to Protect Worried Fans'
Sept. 30 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Country queen Dolly Parton kept her deadly cancer diagnosis a secret from friends, fans and some family because the softhearted singer didn't want them to worry, says the superstar's sister Stella [Parton], RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Jolene legend died on Aug. 25 at age 80 – with her team later confirming Dolly passed away after a "brief battle with cancer."
Dolly Kept Health Crisis Secret
Now, Stella, 77, says the decision to keep mum about her health crisis was intentional.
"Well, Dolly did not want anybody to tell that because Dolly could not bear negative things, and she would not have wanted her fans worried about it," Stella shared.
"She didn't want a lot of the family worried about it. Some of us knew, the ones that were closer, but not every relative."
She explained, ultimately, Dolly "did not want people sad," but said the 9 to 5 star would have been pleased by the public's outpouring of emotion following her death.
"She'd be really happy and delighted that people have shown her so much love because she knew that would make us feel better as her family," Stella noted.
Dolly's Generosity Lasted Until End
Referencing Dolly's late hubby, Carl Dean, and the wig-wearing songbird's bestie, Judy Ogle, Stella added: "Bottom line, end of the day, her family and Carl's family and probably Judy's family are the people that she would want to say, 'See, everything I did, they cared. They really loved me.'"
Shortly after Dolly passed away, Stella revealed: "My sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful, and kind people I've ever known. What the world saw is exactly who she was, so much so, she told me recently that if there was no hope for her, she would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future."
Stella Urges Fans to Follow Dolly's Example
Stella further praised her older sis on social media and urged others to follow in her footsteps by being a positive influence.
She wrote: "Use my sister's life as an example for tolerance and respect toward others. It's not about the most clever comments, fake AI garbage, or snarky tweets."