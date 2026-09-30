EXCLUSIVE: Barbara Eden Cancels Appearance After Sudden Health Scare

The shocking cancellation comes after decades in which the beloved 1960s TV star – who played a genie in pink harem pants who could make any problem facing her "master," played by Larry Hagman , vanish with a blink and a wiggle of her nose – has seemed to defy age, tirelessly jetting around the world to fan conventions.

Fears for I Dream of Jeannie icon Barbara Eden , 95, are soaring after a mystery "sudden illness" forced her to back out of an appearance at a Los Angeles film festival, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Eden, who turned 95 in August, had been expected at the Cinecon Classic Film Festival over Labor Day weekend to receive its Legacy Award celebrating a career that stretches back nearly seven decades. But festival organizers startled ticket holders when they abruptly announced the no-show.

"We're sorry to share that, due to a sudden illness, Barbara Eden will no longer be able to appear in person at Cinecon tonight," the festival posted before the event. "Barbara is deeply regretful that she had to cancel at the last minute, as she had been very much looking forward to seeing everyone and celebrating with us."

Hours later, the actress took to Instagram to insist that she would be okay after a "nasty" episode, insisting it was "just a speedbump."

"Oh, my goodness there has been a bit of miscommunication," she posted. "I'm not suffering from an illness; my doctor very recently prescribed a brand-new medication that turned out to have some nasty side effects. Due to the discomfort, my doctor ordered me to remain at home until it can be sorted out."