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EXCLUSIVE: Barbara Eden Cancels Appearance After Sudden Health Scare

Barbara Eden cancels an appearance after a sudden health scare later linked to medication side effects.
Source: MEGA

Barbara Eden cancels an appearance after a sudden health scare later linked to medication side effects.

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Sept. 30 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Fears for I Dream of Jeannie icon Barbara Eden, 95, are soaring after a mystery "sudden illness" forced her to back out of an appearance at a Los Angeles film festival, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The shocking cancellation comes after decades in which the beloved 1960s TV star – who played a genie in pink harem pants who could make any problem facing her "master," played by Larry Hagman, vanish with a blink and a wiggle of her nose – has seemed to defy age, tirelessly jetting around the world to fan conventions.

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Eden Blames Medication for 'Nasty' Side Effects

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Cinecon said Barbara Eden canceled her festival appearance due to a 'sudden illness.'
Source: © 2009 Joe Martinez/Picturelux / MEGA

Cinecon said Barbara Eden canceled her festival appearance due to a 'sudden illness.'

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Eden, who turned 95 in August, had been expected at the Cinecon Classic Film Festival over Labor Day weekend to receive its Legacy Award celebrating a career that stretches back nearly seven decades. But festival organizers startled ticket holders when they abruptly announced the no-show.

"We're sorry to share that, due to a sudden illness, Barbara Eden will no longer be able to appear in person at Cinecon tonight," the festival posted before the event. "Barbara is deeply regretful that she had to cancel at the last minute, as she had been very much looking forward to seeing everyone and celebrating with us."

Hours later, the actress took to Instagram to insist that she would be okay after a "nasty" episode, insisting it was "just a speedbump."

"Oh, my goodness there has been a bit of miscommunication," she posted. "I'm not suffering from an illness; my doctor very recently prescribed a brand-new medication that turned out to have some nasty side effects. Due to the discomfort, my doctor ordered me to remain at home until it can be sorted out."

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Eden Apologizes to Disappointed Fans

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Larry Hagman starred alongside Eden in the 1960s TV series 'I Dream of Jeannie.'
Source: TP2 / ARB / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Larry Hagman starred alongside Eden in the 1960s TV series 'I Dream of Jeannie.'

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She went on to apologize to fans for the "awful timing."

Although her acting credits include other TV series and even teaming with Elvis Presley, Eden is forever identified with the role of the pert, 2,000-year-old genie who vainly tries to set aside magic and embrace the life of a loving servant and eventually housewife.

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Boone Steps In for Eden

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Pat Boone accepted Eden's Cinecon Legacy Award on her behalf after her cancellation.
Source: CD1 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Pat Boone accepted Eden's Cinecon Legacy Award on her behalf after her cancellation.

The cancellation was all the more alarming because she has embraced being an ambassador of nostalgia TV – "I say, just be busy, be productive," she has said.

In Eden's absence, the festival invited showbiz survivor Pat Boone, 92 – Barbara's costar in All Hands on Deck and The Yellow Canary – to accept the award on her behalf.

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