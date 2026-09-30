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Home > Exclusives > Gwyneth Paltrow
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EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Brad Pitt Praise 'Upsets Husband Brad Falchuk'

Gwyneth Paltrow's praise for Brad Pitt reportedly leaves her husband, Brad Falchuk, feeling unhappy.
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow's praise for Brad Pitt reportedly leaves her husband, Brad Falchuk, feeling unhappy.

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Sept. 30 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Conscious uncoupler Gwyneth Paltrow's glowing and nostalgic comments about her A-list ex Brad Pitt have put her already unsteady marriage in peril, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Shakespeare in Love star, who has been married to writer-producer Brad Falchuk since 2018, stunned insiders when she waxed nostalgic about her brief '90s fling with Pitt and raved about him like he was the one who got away.

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Falchuk 'Sick' of Paltrow's Ex Talk

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Gwyneth Paltrow recalled being upset over her breakup with Brad Pitt.
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow recalled being upset over her breakup with Brad Pitt.

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"He was so beautiful," she lamented. "I was so bummed out when we broke up."

Insiders say the romantic comments landed with a thud with Falchuk, the co-creator of Glee and American Horror Story.

"Brad's sick of Gwyneth running her mouth off about her exes," an insider said. "These comments really sting because she's essentially depicting [Pitt] as the true love of her life, and [Falchuk's] not measuring up to the guy."

The insider said the comments stung even more after Paltrow praised the lovemaking talents of another former beau, Ben Affleck, in a 2023 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"What burns Brad Falchuk is that it feels so calculated and deliberately insensitive, like she's trying to make him feel inadequate and emasculated," the source said.

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Paltrow Reflects on Pitt Romance

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Brad Falchuk was hurt by Paltrow's comments about Pitt, according to an insider.
Source: MEGA

Brad Falchuk was hurt by Paltrow's comments about Pitt, according to an insider.

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Paltrow and Pitt first paired up on the set of the film Se7en in 1994 and carried on a torrid affair before getting engaged in 1996, with Paltrow calling it "love at first sight."

But one of the decade's hottest "It" couples flamed out after only two years, with the now 54-year-old Goop gal saying their careers got in the way.

"I had movies coming out, so I was sort of getting famous on my own, and I was famous as his girlfriend, and it was overwhelming," she recently claimed on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, co-hosted by Selena Gomez's husband, Benny Blanco.

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Paltrow's Marriage Reaches 'Last Straw'

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During Benny Blanco's 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast, Paltrow described feeling overwhelmed by fame while dating Pitt.
Source: MEGA

During Benny Blanco's 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast, Paltrow described feeling overwhelmed by fame while dating Pitt.

Sources said the fact that Paltrow continues to blame circumstances and not credit her husband for stealing her heart is particularly galling to Falchuk.

"The fact she continues to stomp on his feelings in front of the entire world is just insufferable from his perspective," the insider said.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources claim their marriage is already on shaky ground – and they're spending less time together – especially as she focuses on her film career comeback and running her lifestyle brand.

"There's less overlap than ever between them," an insider confided. "This may be the last straw."

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