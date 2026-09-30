EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Brad Pitt Praise 'Upsets Husband Brad Falchuk'

"He was so beautiful," she lamented. "I was so bummed out when we broke up."

Insiders say the romantic comments landed with a thud with Falchuk, the co-creator of Glee and American Horror Story.

"Brad's sick of Gwyneth running her mouth off about her exes," an insider said. "These comments really sting because she's essentially depicting [Pitt] as the true love of her life, and [Falchuk's] not measuring up to the guy."

The insider said the comments stung even more after Paltrow praised the lovemaking talents of another former beau, Ben Affleck, in a 2023 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"What burns Brad Falchuk is that it feels so calculated and deliberately insensitive, like she's trying to make him feel inadequate and emasculated," the source said.