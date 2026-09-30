EXCLUSIVE: How Nicolas Cage's Malibu Mansion Sunk into Giant Sinkhole
Sept. 30 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Nicolas Cage's Malibu mansion seems to be cratering, along with his recent career fortunes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Two days after it was announced that the '90s box office powerhouse's first TV series, Spider-Noir, was canceled, his spectacular $10.5million home was pictured sinking into the ground.
Massive Sinkhole Threatens Malibu Homes
Shocking photos of the once-majestic structure displayed a massive 30-foot-by-30-foot sinkhole alongside the futuristic beachfront home, with surrounding asphalt and concrete showing significant scars and cracks – or fallen into the abyss.
The 4,000-square-foot home was built by late TV mogul Jose Liberman in the 1990s and sold to the Con Air star in 2024.
Sources said the collapse was caused by heavy rains and severe coastal erosion linked to Tropical Storm Marie, which was downgraded from hurricane status.
Malibu officials issued an emergency warning, saying conditions around the sinkhole posed an imminent danger to adjacent homes and drivers in the gated community near Lechuza Beach.
Sinkhole Sparks Safety Fears
"The intact portion of the roadway is too narrow to accommodate emergency response vehicles, including fire engines and other large apparatus, creating a substantial risk to public safety and emergency response capabilities," the warning stated.
Sources said surrounding homeowners said they were informed that an "8-foot sinkhole" had started forming two days before, but were not "overly concerned," according to one resident.
"We thought it could be fixed pretty quickly." But soon, he added, "all hell broke loose."
In the days that followed, Malibu officials declared at least five homes on the street unsafe for entry.
Cage Shrugs Off Show's Cancellation
While Cage has not commented on his property's misfortune, he did address the demise of his first and only TV series with a nonchalant shrug.
Despite positive reviews and not-too-terrible ratings – and 11 Emmy nominations and five wins – the show was abruptly canceled by Prime Video after one season.
"Onwards, upwards, inwards," said the onetime Hollywood leading man, who is already waiting for his next streaming project, Madden, about the famed NFL coach and broadcaster, to premiere on Prime on Nov. 18.
"I was friendly to streaming a long time ago before it was cool," he said. "I knew streaming would ultimately keep actors working."