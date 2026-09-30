EXCLUSIVE: How Nicolas Cage's Malibu Mansion Sunk into Giant Sinkhole

Two days after it was announced that the '90s box office powerhouse's first TV series, Spider-Noir, was canceled, his spectacular $10.5million home was pictured sinking into the ground.

Nicolas Cage 's Malibu mansion seems to be cratering, along with his recent career fortunes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shocking photos of the once-majestic structure displayed a massive 30-foot-by-30-foot sinkhole alongside the futuristic beachfront home, with surrounding asphalt and concrete showing significant scars and cracks – or fallen into the abyss.

The 4,000-square-foot home was built by late TV mogul Jose Liberman in the 1990s and sold to the Con Air star in 2024.

Sources said the collapse was caused by heavy rains and severe coastal erosion linked to Tropical Storm Marie, which was downgraded from hurricane status.

Malibu officials issued an emergency warning, saying conditions around the sinkhole posed an imminent danger to adjacent homes and drivers in the gated community near Lechuza Beach.