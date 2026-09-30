EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner 'Finds New Romance with Younger Girlfriend'
Sept. 30 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Kevin Costner was grinning like the cat who ate the canary when he was spotted getting up close and personal with a hot new honey virtually half his age, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 71-year-old Dances With Wolves hunk was caught on camera looking domesticated and content near his sprawling Carpenteria, Calif., compound with 31-years-younger Colorado "lifestyle coach" Jennifer Milburn, who looks like she could be his ex-wife's twin.
Costner Finds Love After Divorce
"He couldn't be happier," a source said. "He's thrilled to be seen with someone this young and beautiful – especially by his ex."
His sexy new sidekick is a former flight attendant who now works as the director of partnerships for author Simon Sinek's Optimism Company.
Insiders said the dynamic new duo likely came together near Costner's vast Dunbar Ranch in Aspen, where Millburn was a prominent figure, modeling for western retailer Kemo Sabe and other local brands in the exclusive skiing retreat.
The very conscious coupling comes three years after the battered actor survived a brutal divorce battle with Christine Baumgartner, 52, who blindsided Costner by filing for divorce in 2023 after 18 years of marriage and sought a whopping $248,000 a month in child support.
The exes share three kids – sons Cayden, 19, and Hayes, 17, and daughter Grace, 16.
Costner Gets 'Payback' on Ex-Wife
The split was settled in February 2024 when Costner agreed to pay $63,209 in monthly child support and a $1.5 million payout to Baumgartner.
The split got even more bitter when Baumgartner became linked to and later married Costner's former best bud, businessman Josh Connor.
"There's no small measure of payback for Kevin to show off his latest conquest – who's not only young, beautiful and successful but the spitting image of Christine," an insider said.
Costner 'Rediscovers His Mojo'
Sources said the Field of Dreams star is living the dream life as a single man who had previously been linked to Kelly Noonan in 2025, who also bore a striking resemblance to his ex.
Costner was previously married to Cindy Silva, who he divorced in 1994 following 16 years of marriage. They share three children, Annie, 42, Lily, 40, and Joe, 38. He later welcomed son Liam, 29, with Bridget Rooney.
"Kevin's taken back his life and rediscovered his mojo," an insider said. "He's in a great new chapter of life now that he's finally put the divorce – and Christine – behind him. The fact that Jennifer looks just like her is gravy."