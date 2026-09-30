EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner 'Finds New Romance with Younger Girlfriend'

"He couldn't be happier," a source said. "He's thrilled to be seen with someone this young and beautiful – especially by his ex."

His sexy new sidekick is a former flight attendant who now works as the director of partnerships for author Simon Sinek's Optimism Company.

Insiders said the dynamic new duo likely came together near Costner's vast Dunbar Ranch in Aspen, where Millburn was a prominent figure, modeling for western retailer Kemo Sabe and other local brands in the exclusive skiing retreat.

The very conscious coupling comes three years after the battered actor survived a brutal divorce battle with Christine Baumgartner, 52, who blindsided Costner by filing for divorce in 2023 after 18 years of marriage and sought a whopping $248,000 a month in child support.

The exes share three kids – sons Cayden, 19, and Hayes, 17, and daughter Grace, 16.