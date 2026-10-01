EXCLUSIVE: Jack Smith Hit With Lawsuit Over Secret Seizure of GOP Senator's Phone Records — Marsha Blackburn Claims Prosecutor 'Conspired' to Violate Her Rights

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Tennessee senator claims Smith and other federal officials targeted toll records associated with a cellphone she used for legislative purposes while investigating efforts surrounding the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The records allegedly disclosed information about Blackburn's associates as well as the times and durations of her conversations — without revealing the substance of the calls.

Blackburn claims the extraordinary move deprived her of an opportunity to challenge the subpoena and assert protections afforded to members of Congress under the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause. Her lawsuit further alleges Smith and other officials concealed from a federal court and Verizon that the subpoena targeted the phone records of a sitting U.S. senator.

According to the complaint, investigators secured a nondisclosure order preventing Verizon from notifying Blackburn about the demand for her records.