EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Enrages King Charles' With Diana Anniversary Plan

Sources told us the Prince of Wales favors a permanent gesture rather than a television tribute, as Prince Harry, 42, is said to be separately exploring possible projects honoring their mother, including a tell-all documentary.

A royal source claimed to Radar: "William knows this is an incredibly sensitive subject for his father, who is enraged at these rumors; he is thinking of campaigning to have Diana's royal title posthumously restored. Anything involving Diana's title inevitably reopens one of the most painful periods in the family's history, and Charles would rather not have those decisions relitigated publicly.

"But for William this isn't about attacking his father. He remembers how much losing the HRH hurt his mother, and there is an enormous emotional pull in finally putting that right.

"The difficulty is that what William sees as a loving tribute to Diana could be interpreted as a judgment on decisions made during his parents' divorce. That's where the potential for serious tension with Charles comes from."

Diana ceased to use Her Royal Highness after her 1996 divorce from the then Prince Charles.