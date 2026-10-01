EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Enrages King Charles' With Diana Anniversary Plan
Sept. 30 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince William is said to have risked a fresh clash with King Charles by considering a deeply personal campaign to restore his late mother Princess Diana's HRH style for the 30th anniversary of her death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
William, 44, is understood to be weighing up how to commemorate Diana, who was 36 when she died following a Paris car crash on August 31, 1997.
Permanent Diana Tribute Could Reopen Royal Family Tensions
Sources told us the Prince of Wales favors a permanent gesture rather than a television tribute, as Prince Harry, 42, is said to be separately exploring possible projects honoring their mother, including a tell-all documentary.
A royal source claimed to Radar: "William knows this is an incredibly sensitive subject for his father, who is enraged at these rumors; he is thinking of campaigning to have Diana's royal title posthumously restored. Anything involving Diana's title inevitably reopens one of the most painful periods in the family's history, and Charles would rather not have those decisions relitigated publicly.
"But for William this isn't about attacking his father. He remembers how much losing the HRH hurt his mother, and there is an enormous emotional pull in finally putting that right.
"The difficulty is that what William sees as a loving tribute to Diana could be interpreted as a judgment on decisions made during his parents' divorce. That's where the potential for serious tension with Charles comes from."
Diana ceased to use Her Royal Highness after her 1996 divorce from the then Prince Charles.
Princess Diana's Royal Title Debate Gains Fresh Attention
Interest in the issue has been reignited by Diana's brother Charles Spencer, 62, whose memoir Swan Song: Diana, My Sister claims Queen Elizabeth II offered to restore the HRH style after Diana's death.
Spencer said he declined the offer, believing restoring something that had caused Diana considerable pain only after her death was pointless.
There is also a longstanding account William promised Diana he would eventually restore it himself.
Another royal insider claimed: "That alleged promise has followed William for decades. Whether every word was remembered precisely or not, the story has enormous symbolic power.
"The 30th anniversary of Diana's death presents an obvious moment to consider it, but William also understands the implications. This couldn't simply be treated as a sentimental family gesture."
Charles Spencer Memoir Adds Pressure Ahead of Anniversary
Spencer's book has already created huge friction with Charles, 77, after making contentious allegations about the King's behavior surrounding Diana's death, including that he told him she would soon be forgotten.
Buckingham Palace issued an unusually pointed response, saying "the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory."
Spencer has stood by his recollections and has said he has been "gaslit" by Charles.
A source claimed: "The controversy swirling around Earl Spencer's book makes William's deliberations ahead of Diana's death anniversary particularly delicate.
"Harry is separately considering his own commemoration, with a documentary is among ideas being explored. William is understood to have rejected documentary approaches because he does not want to be publicly pitted against his brother.
"Any attempt to alter Diana's royal style would also raise formal questions extending beyond a son's private tribute, ensuring discussions over the anniversary will reach deep and directly into the monarchy William will one day inherit."
Brothers Take Different Paths in Diana Tributes
The brothers previously appeared together in the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, marking 20 years since her death.
Their public approaches to Diana's legacy have since diverged.
Harry has invoked her influence through causes including HIV awareness and landmine clearance, while William has frequently connected her example to his campaign against homelessness.