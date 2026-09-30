Woman, 36, Accused of Opening Fire on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Home Indicted on Attempted Murder and Assault Weapon Charges
Sept. 30 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
The Florida woman who allegedly opened fire at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s home has been indicted on attempted murder charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The couple and their three children were home at the time of the crime, but no one was injured in the incident.
Ivanna Lisette Ortiz's Alleged Crime Details
On March 8, 36-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz allegedly drove across the country to the famous pair's house and shot a firearm at the property multiple times.
She also allegedly shot at their trailer, patio, a neighbor's residence, and the walls of the nursery where the children were with their nanny.
Ivanna Lisette Ortiz Charges Explained
The unsealed indictment reveals Ortiz has been charged with 10 felony counts of assault with an assault weapon, along with shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper, for which she faces three counts. As stated, she was also indicted on attempted murder.
Several of the charges carry a potential life sentence.
Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held on a $2.65million bond.
The jury originally indicted Ortiz on June 18, but it was unsealed in court on September 30 following the completion of Ortiz’s psychiatric evaluation. She was found competent to stand trial.
"Every person deserves to feel safe in and around their home," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a press release. "Shooting at an occupied home is a serious, violent crime that is both reckless and dangerous. It is pure luck and not a matter of restraint that no one was killed or injured."
Ortiz will return to court for a pretrial hearing on October 29.
A Target on Rihanna?
"This is a person who wanted to kill Rihanna," District Attorney Alexander Bott claimed to reporters outside the courthouse, per the Associated Press. "Everyone else was collateral damage."
Public Defender Derek Dillman, who is representing Ortiz, did not provide comments to reporters.
No link has yet been established between Rihanna and Ortiz, a licensed speech pathologist and mother who has no prior criminal record.
'She Does Bizarre Things'
Following Ortiz’s alleged crime, a judge in Florida ruled that she can have no contact with her daughter unless the father consents.
Their daughter's father was also given full custody and say over her life.
He was previously given custody in April 2024, a few years after Ortiz was allegedly involuntarily placed in a psychiatric facility. It is unclear what prompted the institutionalization.
But Ortiz’s ex-husband’s lawyer told TMZ that "If you sit down with her, she's very convincing. But she does bizarre things."