Woman, 36, Accused of Opening Fire on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Home Indicted on Attempted Murder and Assault Weapon Charges

The unsealed indictment reveals Ortiz has been charged with 10 felony counts of assault with an assault weapon, along with shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper, for which she faces three counts. As stated, she was also indicted on attempted murder.

Several of the charges carry a potential life sentence.

Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held on a $2.65million bond.

The jury originally indicted Ortiz on June 18, but it was unsealed in court on September 30 following the completion of Ortiz’s psychiatric evaluation. She was found competent to stand trial.

"Every person deserves to feel safe in and around their home," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a press release. "Shooting at an occupied home is a serious, violent crime that is both reckless and dangerous. It is pure luck and not a matter of restraint that no one was killed or injured."

Ortiz will return to court for a pretrial hearing on October 29.