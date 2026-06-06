EXCLUSIVE: How Rihanna's Marriage to A$AP Rocky Has Been 'Shaken to Its Core' By Trauma of Drive-By Shooting at Their Mansion
June 6 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's family life is said to have been left deeply shaken after a drive-by shooting targeted their Beverly Hills mansion – with the rapper admitting the ordeal robbed the couple of the peace and security they once enjoyed in their own home.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Rihanna, 38, and A$AP Rocky, 37, were thrust into a frightening criminal investigation after authorities alleged a woman opened fire on their Los Angeles-area property on March 8.
A$AP Rocky Breaks Silence On Shooting
The incident led to Ivanna Ortiz being charged on March 25 with 14 felony counts, including attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.
Rihanna and Rocky share the property that was targeted with their children, RZA, four, Riot, two, and eight-month-old Rocki.
Reports have suggested Rihanna and the kids were at home when shots were allegedly fired at the residence.
Speaking about the incident in a new interview, Rocky described the emotional toll it had taken on his family.
He said: "Somebody attempted (to harm) me and my family. It took away a lot of peace and happiness of being able to just be free. I don't want to be robbed of my peace and joy."
Family Left Shaken By Attack
A source close to the couple also told us the shooting had fundamentally altered daily life inside the household, with family members struggling to feel comfortable in a property that had once been viewed as a private sanctuary away from public attention.
Another insider said the ordeal had forced difficult conversations about safety and security, adding both stars have now been forced to focus on protecting their children while trying to maintain as normal a family environment as possible.
A third source familiar with the situation noted the emotional impact extended far beyond the immediate incident, with the pair said to be unsettled by the realization that violence could reach them despite extensive security measures.
According to court filings, Ortiz faces the possibility of a life sentence if convicted on all charges. Authorities allege shots were fired from a white Tesla before the suspect fled the scene.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman condemned the alleged attack in a statement.
He said: "Opening fire in any populated neighborhood is extremely dangerous, puts lives at risk, and will be fully prosecuted. Thankfully, no one was injured in this shooting, but this careless violence will not be tolerated in our community."
"Such shooters will find their next destination to be our jails and prisons," he concluded.
Ortiz's attorney, Deputy Public Defender Jamarcus Bradford, initially entered a not guilty plea on her behalf before later withdrawing it.
The attack is also said to have left Rihanna searching for answers over why she and her family were targeted.
One source said the singer was "totally confused" in the immediate aftermath and struggled to understand why her family would be targeted.
Rihanna Struggles For Answers
The insider said: "Rihanna heard the shots, but was initially confused about what happened. Even with a great security team in place, it's scary to realize that something like this can still happen."
The source added: "It was terrifying, but Rihanna is thankful everyone is safe."
Another person familiar with the situation said the family still knows little about what may have motivated the alleged attack and remains focused on moving forward.
The luxury property that was shot at, purchased by Rihanna in 2021, sits on a secluded cul-de-sac and features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a swimming pool, and an open-air courtyard.
The singer's normally quiet neighborhood is also home to celebrities, including Mariah Carey and Madonna.
Days before the shooting, according to reports, Ortiz allegedly posted a hostile message directed at Rihanna on social media – a detail now forming part of investigators' efforts to understand the motivation surrounding the case.