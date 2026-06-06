EXCLUSIVE: How Rihanna's Marriage to A$AP Rocky Has Been 'Shaken to Its Core' By Trauma of Drive-By Shooting at Their Mansion

The incident led to Ivanna Ortiz being charged on March 25 with 14 felony counts, including attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.

Rihanna and Rocky share the property that was targeted with their children, RZA, four, Riot, two, and eight-month-old Rocki.

Reports have suggested Rihanna and the kids were at home when shots were allegedly fired at the residence.

Speaking about the incident in a new interview, Rocky described the emotional toll it had taken on his family.

He said: "Somebody attempted (to harm) me and my family. It took away a lot of peace and happiness of being able to just be free. I don't want to be robbed of my peace and joy."