Republican Senator Accused of Refusing to Assist With Epstein Investigation — Despite Boasting About Handing Out Death Sentences for Predators

Following the office's apparent rejection, Blackburn took to X to claim her "efforts to crack the Epstein trafficking ring wide open have been stonewalled by Democrats at every turn." The 74-year-old also wrote a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, calling it "paramount that the FBI provide full transparency to the American people and immediately release the complete, unredacted records in this case."

The senator also begged for the release of flight logs from Epstein's helicopter and plane, as well as records containing names associated with the notorious financier. Blackburn also called out Epstein's former madam Ghislaine Maxwell, and asked the IRS to release any information "that reveal the names of individuals and entities that held any type of financial relationship with Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell."

Despite Blackburn's letter to shine a light on Epstein and his associates, Wyden claimed she also ignored a request from him to co-sponsor the Produce Epstein Treasury Records Act.

The act would have required the Treasury Department to share Epstein's financial records with the committee.