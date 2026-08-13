Republican Senator Accused of Refusing to Assist With Epstein Investigation — Despite Boasting About Handing Out Death Sentences for Predators
Aug. 13 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Sen. Marsha Blackburn is being accused of refusing to help subpoena financial records related to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
That's the new allegation being brought forth by Senate Democrats, who recently suggested that several major banks, including Bank of America and Deutsche Bank, never reported concerns about the predator's financial transactions until he was arrested on s-- trafficking charges in 2019.
'Follow the Money'
"I said from the start that if you want to get to the bottom of the Jeffrey Epstein cover-up, you had to follow the money," Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon noted in a statement attached to the report.
He added, "This report is a ready-made roadmap for prosecutors, investigators and members of Congress to finally start holding the Epstein class accountable."
Blackburn, who recently became the Republican nominee for governor in Tennessee, is being accused of ignoring efforts by Senate Democrats to subpoena these banks, despite her public calls for transparency in the Epstein case. According to Wyden, he reached out to Blackburn's staff for help to subpoena the s-- offender's bank records, as she "had long been an outspoken proponent of increased transparency with relation to Jeffrey Epstein."
However, Blackburn's office apparently rejected the request.
Marsha Blackburn Accuses Democrats of 'Stonewalling' Epstein Investigation
Following the office's apparent rejection, Blackburn took to X to claim her "efforts to crack the Epstein trafficking ring wide open have been stonewalled by Democrats at every turn." The 74-year-old also wrote a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, calling it "paramount that the FBI provide full transparency to the American people and immediately release the complete, unredacted records in this case."
The senator also begged for the release of flight logs from Epstein's helicopter and plane, as well as records containing names associated with the notorious financier. Blackburn also called out Epstein's former madam Ghislaine Maxwell, and asked the IRS to release any information "that reveal the names of individuals and entities that held any type of financial relationship with Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell."
Despite Blackburn's letter to shine a light on Epstein and his associates, Wyden claimed she also ignored a request from him to co-sponsor the Produce Epstein Treasury Records Act.
The act would have required the Treasury Department to share Epstein's financial records with the committee.
Marsha Blackburn Sounds Off on Predators
The Justice Department has faced backlash over its mishandling of the Epstein Files, as the public has continued to plead for the high-profile figures associated with him to be revealed.
Blackburn has been open about executing s-- offenders and has boasted she will not change her stance if she becomes governor.
"Yes, as soon as a criminal sentenced to death has exhausted all of his/her appeals, the state should execute them," she previously declared. "As governor, I will work to bring back the electric chair so that victims’ families can get the closure they deserve. If you r--- or molest our babies in Tennessee, you should get a death sentence."
The investigation into Epstein, who was found dead behind bars in 2019 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges, has continued even years after his death. His alleged bad behavior at his mysterious ranch is also detailed in the New Mexico Survivors' "Truth Commission."
Epstein Alleged Victims Speak Out
One of Epstein's alleged victims, named "Jane Doe 3" in the report, provided a statement at Maxwell's sentencing in 2022. According to the victim, she was abused at Zorro Ranch in 2004, when she was "15 years old."
She testified at the time, "I flew on Jeffrey Epstein's plane to Zorro Ranch, where I was s------- molested by him for many hours."
Jame Doe 3 told the court at the time she felt "powerless, especially after he positioned me by laying me on his floor so that I was confronted by all the framed photographs on his dresser of him smiling with wealthy celebrities and politicians."
The "Truth Commission" is led by four members of the state’s House of Representatives.