EXCLUSIVE: Julie Andrews Sparks Fears as She Retires From Screen Acting Aged 90

Andrews, however, has stressed she is not completely retiring and continues working on books, podcasts and voiceovers, while a feature-length Disney+ documentary about her extraordinary life is due in 2027.

A Hollywood source told Radar in an exclusive interview Andrews' decision had inevitably brought home the reality of her advancing age to people who have followed her career for generations.

The insider told us: "Julie has been such an enduring presence that it's difficult for people to imagine a world where she isn't working.

"At 90, naturally there are fears about how much time everyone has left with her. Hearing that she considers herself past screen acting makes that passage of time feel particularly real.

"But Julie is still working. She has simply reached a stage where she wants to choose work that doesn't require her to be in front of the cameras."