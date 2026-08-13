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EXCLUSIVE: Julie Andrews Sparks Fears as She Retires From Screen Acting Aged 90

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Source: MEGA

Julie Andrews has sparked concern after retiring from screen acting at age 90.

Aug. 13 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

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Julie Andrews has sparked fresh concern among those close to her after revealing she has effectively retired from screen acting – admitting she feels she is now "past" appearing in front of the camera.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Sound of Music legend confirmed she will not return for the third Princess Diaries movie as she steps away from on-camera roles aged 90.

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Julie Andrews Steps Away From On-Screen Acting At 90

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Photo of Julie Andrews
Source: MEGA

Julie Andrews confirmed her retirement from screen acting at age 90.

Andrews, however, has stressed she is not completely retiring and continues working on books, podcasts and voiceovers, while a feature-length Disney+ documentary about her extraordinary life is due in 2027.

A Hollywood source told Radar in an exclusive interview Andrews' decision had inevitably brought home the reality of her advancing age to people who have followed her career for generations.

The insider told us: "Julie has been such an enduring presence that it's difficult for people to imagine a world where she isn't working.

"At 90, naturally there are fears about how much time everyone has left with her. Hearing that she considers herself past screen acting makes that passage of time feel particularly real.

"But Julie is still working. She has simply reached a stage where she wants to choose work that doesn't require her to be in front of the cameras."

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Screen Icon Reflects On Shifting Priorities

Photo of Julie Andrews
Source: MEGA

The Oscar winner will not reprise her role in Princess Diaries 3.

Andrews told The Hollywood Reporter about quitting movies: "I think the absolute truth is that I think I'm really past all that now.

"I'm not completely retired, but it's a different kind of work that I do these days – (writing) books, and I do a lot of recording of podcasts and voiceovers. But truly, I don't think I should be a part of it."

Andrews added it remained "still lovely to be working on things," although she preferred projects that were not "necessarily on camera."

She said: "It isn't that I'm not enthusiastic for it. It's just that I really don't feel I should be part of it now."

The original The Princess Diaries recently marked its 25th anniversary, and Andrews retains fond memories of making the movie alongside Anne Hathaway and director Garry Marshall, who died aged 81 in 2016.

She said: "I've not really given it thought that way. I mean, I'm thrilled, and it was well-made by dear Garry Marshall, who was the sweetest director you could imagine and funny and talented and considerate. So it was a very enjoyable film to make."

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Disney+ Documentary Celebrates 8-Decade Career

Photo of Julie Andrews, Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse
Source: MEGA

A feature documentary on her life is set for a 2027 Disney+ release.

Andrews' retreat from screen acting comes as her life and career are being celebrated in a new Disney+ documentary.

Filmmaker R.J. Cutler, whose previous projects include Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry and Martha, will direct the feature.

Disney+ has confirmed it will premiere in 2027, with its title and precise release date still to be announced.

The streamer said Andrews' life was "marked by resilience, heartbreak, reinvention and enduring grace," adding "her story goes far beyond the spotlight."

The documentary will use "rare, never-before-seen archival footage and candid new interviews" to chronicle Andrews' journey from British vaudeville performer to international star.

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Photo of Julie Andrews
Source: MEGA

Her distinguished eight-decade career spans theater, cinema, and books.

Andrews won the Academy Award for Best Actress for Mary Poppins before starring in classics including The Sound of Music, Victor/Victoria and The Americanization of Emily, alongside an acclaimed career spanning theater, television and bestselling books.

Andrews began as a child performer before conquering Broadway in My Fair Lady and Camelot.

Hollywood superstardom followed with Mary Poppins, which earned her an Oscar, and The Sound of Music.

She later reinvented herself through Victor/Victoria, The Princess Diaries, voice acting and children's books, sustaining an extraordinary eight-decade career.

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