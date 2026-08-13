Howard Stern Slammed by TV Host Over His 'Insane' Office Dress Code For Women: 'Out of Bounds'

Many staffers expected the shoe rule to change during the COVID-19 lockdowns, when Stern began doing this show from his home in the Hamptons, and the well-known germaphobe has continued to do so in the years since.

During that time, dress codes became far more relaxed as many people were forced to work from home rather than come into offices, but as the pandemic's spread got under control, Stern didn't budge on his women's footwear rule.

"Times have changed, but also maybe don’t have different rules for men and women. That’s insane," the insider huffed about the double standard that the ladies on his show have more formal footwear at the ready.

The outlet recalled Stern's viral 2013 PowerPoint presentation to staff, in which he berated them for not dressing to impress.

"I finally get the f------ publicist in here who controls about 10 to 20 acts that we're trying to get up here," the shock jock said while pacing the stage as a slide showing a sharp-dressed man appeared on screen reading "We upgrade our appearance."

"We finally get the artist up here, and they walk into the f------ radio station, and we look like...some people around here look like zombies from The Walking Dead," Stern raged.