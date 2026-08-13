Luigi Mangione to Plead Guilty to Killing UnitedHealthcare CEO — As Accused Assassin Hoping for a 'Lesser Sentence'

The 28-year-old accused killer's plea could spare him the death penalty in his federal trial.

Luigi Mangione is expected to plead guilty to federal charges in connection with the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mangione is set to appear at a hastily called hearing on Friday morning in Manhattan federal court.

He is charged in the federal case with two counts of stalking resulting in death stemming from his alleged December 2024 murder of Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel.

The federal charges are in addition to state charges he is scheduled to face at a trial next month.

Mangione's plea might spare him capital punishment, but he will likely be ordered to spend the rest of his life behind bars. However, negotiations are ongoing, and Mangione could reverse his decision at any time.

The terms of the deal are not final until he accepts them in court.