EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's Girlfriend 'Key to Keeping His Drinking Under Control'

Pitt insists he now drinks moderately, while sources told de Ramon, 33 – whom he started dating in late 2022 – is the "key" to helping him maintain limits during an intensely difficult period in his personal life.

A source close to Pitt claimed to Radar: "Ines has become an incredibly important influence when it comes to Brad making sure his relationship with alcohol remains controlled. She leads a very clean, disciplined lifestyle herself and is fully aware of the difficulties he has experienced with drinking in the past, so she has absolutely no desire to watch him fall back into those old patterns.

"Brad believes he's reached a point where he can occasionally have a drink without allowing it to dominate his life again, but he also understands why the people around him might be cautious given everything that's happened before.

"He and Ines have effectively made an agreement that she'll speak up if she ever thinks he's drinking too much or notices his behavior beginning to change. Brad trusts her judgment and knows she isn't somebody who will simply stand by and say nothing because she doesn't want to upset him."

The insider added, "For him, having Ines there provides an additional safeguard. He feels strongly that moderation is possible for him now, but having somebody he loves and trusts keeping an eye on things gives him another level of accountability and helps reinforce the boundaries he's set for himself."