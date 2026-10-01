Christa Pike 'Suffered Worst Botched Execution Ever,' Expert Claims — as Death Row Inmate Survived Two Lethal Injections

Pike was scheduled to become the first woman executed in Tennessee in more than 200 years Wednesday morning, but was granted a last-minute stay on an appeal. Nearly 12 hours later, the U.S. Supreme Court lifted the stay, which cleared the way for her rescheduled death.

However, after administering a double dose of the fatal drug pentobarbital, she was still alive. At one point, she raised her head and described a "burning spot in her arm that felt like it was going to burst," according to witnesses.

She asked whether that was normal and whether her arm was supposed to feel that way.

Minutes later, Pike could be heard loudly snoring on a gurney. Officials ended the unsuccessful procedure and transported her to a nearby hospital, but her condition is currently unknown.

Pike's case marks the second botched execution in Tennessee this year, and death penalty opponents say this failure was an all-time low.

"This event is the worst we've seen and unlike any other botched execution in the modern era," Robin Maher, the executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said. "There is no precedent."