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Home > True Crime > death

Christa Pike 'Suffered Worst Botched Execution Ever,' Expert Claims — as Death Row Inmate Survived Two Lethal Injections

The botched execution of Christa Pike has been called the worst ever.
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The botched execution of Christa Pike has been called the worst ever.

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Oct. 1 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

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Christa Pike's unsuccessful lethal injection has been slammed as the "worst" botched execution since the procedure was approved for capital punishment, RadarOnline.com can report.

Tennessee officials were unable to put the 50-year-old to death late Wednesday night after administering two doses of a lethal drug – an exact scenario her attorneys had feared.

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Christa Pike Was Still Alive After Injections

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Pike was scheduled to die by lethal injection following a 1995 murder.
Source: TDOC

Pike was scheduled to die by lethal injection following a 1995 murder.

Pike was scheduled to become the first woman executed in Tennessee in more than 200 years Wednesday morning, but was granted a last-minute stay on an appeal. Nearly 12 hours later, the U.S. Supreme Court lifted the stay, which cleared the way for her rescheduled death.

However, after administering a double dose of the fatal drug pentobarbital, she was still alive. At one point, she raised her head and described a "burning spot in her arm that felt like it was going to burst," according to witnesses.

She asked whether that was normal and whether her arm was supposed to feel that way.

Minutes later, Pike could be heard loudly snoring on a gurney. Officials ended the unsuccessful procedure and transported her to a nearby hospital, but her condition is currently unknown.

Pike's case marks the second botched execution in Tennessee this year, and death penalty opponents say this failure was an all-time low.

"This event is the worst we've seen and unlike any other botched execution in the modern era," Robin Maher, the executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said. "There is no precedent."

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Christa Pike's Attorneys Feared This Exact Outcome

She could be heard complaining and snoring after being given the lethal drugs.
Source: TN.GOV

She could be heard complaining and snoring after being given the lethal drugs.

Late Wednesday night, Pike's attorneys released a statement blasting the flawed operation.

"Tonight the State of Tennessee once again failed to carry out a lawful execution," the statement read. "We take no pleasure in being right, but the concerns raised by Ms. Pike proved to be true: difficult vein access, blown veins, degraded pentobarbital, no emergency medical care available when things inevitably go wrong, all under a protocol that remains veiled in secrecy."

During their appeal process, Pike's attorneys warned that a rare blood disorder she suffers from could complicate IV placement and lead to a "prolonged and agonizing" death.

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State Officials Say They Followed Proper Procedures

Pike was taken to a nearby hospital, but her condition has not been revealed.
Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL USA)

Pike was taken to a nearby hospital, but her condition has not been revealed.

But the Tennessee Department of Correction, which handled the failed execution, insists it did everything right.

"The Tennessee Department of Correction followed every step of the State’s lawful, established execution protocol approved by the Attorney General’s Office," said a statement from TDOC spokesperson Dorinda Carter.

"The lethal injection chemical in the protocol has consistently been effective, and the protocol does not allow for additional procedures beyond what was carried out this evening."

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The Supreme Court voted to allow Pike's execution.

Tennessee Governor Halts Executions After Christa Pike Survives Two Lethal Injection Attempts

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Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has halted all executions in his state after Pike's failed operation.
Source: FOX NEWS

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has halted all executions in his state after Pike's failed operation.

This is the second time this year that Tennessee has been unable to carry out an execution. In May, state officials called off the lethal injection of Tony Carruthers, who was convicted of kidnapping and killing three people in 1994, after executioners tried and failed for over an hour to place an IV to administer the lethal drugs.

In the immediate aftermath of Pike's case, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced a pause on all executions for the remainder of the year, while an investigation unfolds. The state had one more execution scheduled for Dec. 3.

"Carrying out a lawfully imposed sentence is among the State's most serious responsibilities, and the people of Tennessee expect it to be done in a manner that is not only legal and constitutional, but is effective," Lee said in a statement on Wednesday night, while calling for a "comprehensive, third-party review" of Pike's execution.

"Therefore, the remaining scheduled execution will not be carried out this year," he announced.

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