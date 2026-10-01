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Home > True Crime > crime

Christa Pike's Botched Execution Witnesses Reveal Traumatizing Details After Death Row Inmate Survives Two Lethal Injections

A mugshot of Christa Pike
Source: TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

Christa Pike survived two doses of lethal injection.

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Oct. 1 2026, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

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Christa Pike's execution was halted after she remained alive following two doses of lethal injection, leaving those in the room to bear witness to the unusual event.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 50-year-old woman was administered two doses per protocol, but witnesses described her survival, raising chilling questions and the possible medical aftermath.

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Christa Pike Witnesses Describe Her Pain

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A mugshot of Christa Pike
Source: TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

Witnesses of her execution noted she described her arm as 'throbbing.'

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For Pike's execution, members of the media and additional witnesses were present. After giving her final words, Pike was taken to be killed with a lethal drug mix.

However, when the two rounds failed, she was taken to the hospital, as no additional protocol was left to be followed, and she was in immense pain.

Catherine Sweeney of WPLN, after the execution was paused, described: "She was still breathing at the end, it was very ragged, she lifted her head up and was looking around at one point. She said there was a spot that was burning and hurting and asked if that was normal."

The reporter described the occurrence, even the necessity of two rounds, as "not normal" in her time covering executions.

Pike described her arm as "throbbing."

WKRN reporter Tori Gessner said, "My arm feels like it's about to bust."

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Doctor Claims Pike Could Have 'Brain Injury'

A mugshot of Christa Pike
Source: TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

Doctors attempted 'life-saving measures' after the botched execution.

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Pike's execution was issued a stay by the courts on Wednesday, September 30. However, the injection continued at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution’s death chamber around 7:30 p.m. CDT, just one hour after the stay was overturned.

However, when the execution went awry, Pike was taken to a nearby hospital. Her lawyers informed the media she was being treated with "life-saving measures."

Dr. Joel Zivot, a professor at the Emory University School of Medicine, said Pike could have a "brain injury" as a result of the mishap.

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Tennessee Pauses Executions

A photo of Christa Pike
Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

Advocacy groups continue to demand an end to the death penalty.

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Tennessee Governor Bill Lee put a pause on all remaining scheduled executions until the end of the year while the government investigates the rare occurrence.

"Carrying out a lawfully imposed sentence is among the State’s most serious responsibilities, and the people of Tennessee expect it to be done in a manner that is not only legal and constitutional, but is effective,” he said.

Advocacy groups demanded the death penalty be permanently abolished, citing the outcome as a reason.

Laura Porter, executive director of the US Campaign to End the Death Penalty, said in a statement: "The state of Tennessee has shown the world it cannot be trusted to implement capital punishment in a way that preserves human dignity and the rule of law. This has to stop now."

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
The botched execution of Christa Pike has been called the worst ever.

Christa Pike 'Suffered Worst Botched Execution Ever,' Expert Claims — as Death Row Inmate Survived Two Lethal Injections

The Supreme Court voted to allow Pike's execution.

Tennessee Governor Halts Executions After Christa Pike Survives Two Lethal Injection Attempts

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Pike Convicted After Classmate's Death in 1995

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A photo of Christa Pike
Source: CHRISTA PIKE'S LEGAL TEAM

Colleen Slemmer was killed after being lured to the woods.

Pike's status on Thursday morning is unknown.

She was sentenced to death at just 18 years old after killing her classmate, Colleen Slemmer, in 1995 alongside her boyfriend and best friend. The trio lured Slemmer out of school and toward nearby woods where they tortured her, bashed her skull in, and carved a pentagram onto her chest.

Pike was ultimately sentenced to death by electrocution for the murder charge and 25 years in prison for the conspiracy charge, despite her co-conspirators receiving lesser punishments.

If the injection were successful, Pike would be the first woman executed in Tennessee in 200 years.

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