Christa Pike's Botched Execution Witnesses Reveal Traumatizing Details After Death Row Inmate Survives Two Lethal Injections

For Pike's execution, members of the media and additional witnesses were present. After giving her final words, Pike was taken to be killed with a lethal drug mix.

However, when the two rounds failed, she was taken to the hospital, as no additional protocol was left to be followed, and she was in immense pain.

Catherine Sweeney of WPLN, after the execution was paused, described: "She was still breathing at the end, it was very ragged, she lifted her head up and was looking around at one point. She said there was a spot that was burning and hurting and asked if that was normal."

The reporter described the occurrence, even the necessity of two rounds, as "not normal" in her time covering executions.

Pike described her arm as "throbbing."

WKRN reporter Tori Gessner said, "My arm feels like it's about to bust."