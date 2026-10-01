Pete Hegseth Taps Elon Musk for New Trump Administration Role — One Year After Dramatic DOGE Exit

Hegseth announced the initiative, Project Meridian, during his State of the Force address at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. Musk will co-direct it with Palmer Luckey, founder of the defense company Anduril, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

The review will run under former Uber executive Emil Michael, who is now the Pentagon's undersecretary for research and engineering and chief technology officer.

The Defense Department said the goal is identifying "the capabilities required to achieve absolute technological dominance on the next-generation battlefield."

Hegseth said advances in artificial intelligence, autonomy, directed energy, robotics and biotechnology "will profoundly alter the character of warfare," and that the mandate stretches "from under the Earth to beyond the moon."