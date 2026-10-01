Pete Davidson Reveals He Was 'Cooking Ketamine' at the Height of His Addiction — as 'SNL' Star Lists Drugs He Took Before Rehab

The comedian said he hit rock bottom in the summer of 2023, a year after leaving SNL, around the release of Bupkis, an autobiographical series starring Davidson as himself.

He confessed that "playing yourself and constantly living in your own c---" was a traumatic experience for him, as he had to revisit some of the darkest moments of his life. In response, he turned to drugs to numb the pain.

"It was K. I was getting liquid and cooking it. And I would do acid and shrooms and whippets and smoke weed all day and eat pills every day," he continued. "It got scary because I didn't feel high. I felt high when I wasn't doing it, so I was like, this is a huge problem."