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Home > News > Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Reveals He Was 'Cooking Ketamine' at the Height of His Addiction — as 'SNL' Star Lists Drugs He Took Before Rehab

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Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson has revealed the true extent of his drug taking at the height of his addiction.

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Oct. 1 2026, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

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Pete Davidson admitted that he was cooking ketamine at the height of his addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former SNL star, 32, has opened up about his drug woes and claims a FaceTime call with his concerned mom sparked his decision to check into rehab and get sober.

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Pete Davidson Turned to Drugs to Numb Pain

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picture of Pete Davidson
Source: MEGA

Davidson says he hit rock bottom in the summer of 2023.

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The comedian said he hit rock bottom in the summer of 2023, a year after leaving SNL, around the release of Bupkis, an autobiographical series starring Davidson as himself.

He confessed that "playing yourself and constantly living in your own c---" was a traumatic experience for him, as he had to revisit some of the darkest moments of his life. In response, he turned to drugs to numb the pain.

"It was K. I was getting liquid and cooking it. And I would do acid and shrooms and whippets and smoke weed all day and eat pills every day," he continued. "It got scary because I didn't feel high. I felt high when I wasn't doing it, so I was like, this is a huge problem."

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Mom Feared the Worst

picture of Pete Davidson
Source: MEGA

The comedian could not put this mom through any more pain.

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Only his mom’s intervention pushed him to make a major change.

"She told me her biggest fear was waking up one day to see on the news that something bad had happened to me," he said. "I reached a point where I couldn't do that to her anymore."

Davidson checked into a rehab facility and also walked away from Bupkis, despite the Peacock show being renewed for a second season.

He added, "I was part of the problem of what I hated the most, which was the invasiveness around my personal life. I was just lobbing it up and continuing the narrative."

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'I Can't Do It Anymore'

picture of Pete Davidson
Source: MEGA

Davidson knew he had to change for his own good.

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This wasn't Davidson’s first stint in rehab. He's checked in several times throughout his life. But it was the first time that he took his condition seriously.

Speaking to Variety, he said: "When I turned 30, and I was there, it was a real low point. Nothing much was going on with my career, and I was like, 'This f--kin' sucks. I can't do it anymore.' And it can't be for anyone or for a job."

"You really have to want it, and when you're done, you're done."

Davidson said that he's primarily "sober now," although he does have "four beers a year."

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picture of Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt
Source: MEGA

The 'SNL' star split from Elsie Hewitt five months after welcoming their baby.

"I don't f--k with drugs anymore. It's been two or three years from doing really hard stuff and about a year or more from weed. Weirdly, the hardest thing to stop was weed."

Davidson has previously shared how hard it was for him to stop smoking marijuana, but claimed welcoming his daughter made it "easy" to finally kick the habit.

"And now it's easy because I have a kid," he said. "Anytime there's ever a thought, I look at my phone background and go, 'Oh yeah, no.'"

Davidson welcomed his daughter, Scottie, with ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt in December 2025, after the pair started dating in March 2025. The former couple split in May 2026.

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